Jo Swinson calls for no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson
PUBLISHED: 10:36 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 25 July 2019
The new leader of the Liberal Democrats has wasted no time in calling for a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson, and is urging Jeremy Corbyn to join her.
On the morning Johnson gathers his new cabinet for discussions, Jo Swinson has tabled an early day motion calling for the vote. She has written to Jeremy Corbyn, who as opposition leader is able to table an official motion.
She said that Johnson has no public or parliamentary mandate. "His steadfast refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to crash the UK out of the EU demonstrates that he is willing to jeopardise our NHS, jobs, and the economy," said the Lib Dem leader. "He is not fit to lead this country."
She added that it's time Corbyn "stops aiding and abetting this Conservative Brexit".
In her letter to Corbyn, she said: "You must not sit back and allow this government to crash our country out of the EU.
"We implore you to take action and call for a vote of no confidence. It is vital that we work together to secure a People's Vote with the option to stay in the EU."
However, Corbyn has already suggested that he is biding his time until after the summer, when the vote may have more chance of success. "We will table one when appropriate to do so," he told the BBC, but wouldn't say exactly when. "It will be an interesting surprise for all of you," he added.
