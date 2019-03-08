Jo Swinson: Neither Jeremy Corbyn nor Boris Johnson are fit to be prime minister
PUBLISHED: 08:40 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 30 October 2019
Jo Swinson has reitterated her stance that neither the Labour leader nor the Conservative leader are fit to be in 10 Downing Street.
Asked if she was ruling out supporting either of the leaders after the election, the Lib Dem leader told the Today programme: "I can't be clearer. Neither Boris Johnson nor Corbyn is fit to be prime minister.
"Our country deserves a better choice, and I am standing as candidate to be prime minister."
Asked if she would be prepared to enter into some kind of informal deal with the Tories or Labour without those two men at the helm, she said they are parties that want to "force through Brexit on our country".
She added: "It's going to be bad for our country. And they both have that shared vision for the future.
"The Liberal Democrats have a different positive alternative vision for the future."
She said that her party's "stop Brexit" message is resonating with Remainers.
"People recognise our consistency and standing up for what we believe in."
Swinson added: "I don't think that the choice that we are being offered between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn is anywhere near good enough.
"Neither of those men are fit to lead our country and be prime minister.
"And I know there are millions of people out there who are longing for a positive alternative that is looking to the future."
She said polling shows they are "within a small swing" of winning "hundreds of seats".
