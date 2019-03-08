Video

Lib Dems not ruling out Remain alliance in 'up to 60 seats'

Jo Swinson appears on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photograph: Sky. Archant

The Liberal Democrats are still hinting a Remain alliance could take place across the UK in 'up to 60 seats'.

Talks have been under way between the unequivocally pro-EU parties of the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and the Greens to boost the chances of electing anti-Brexit MPs.

The pact would see two of the three parties stand aside to favour the one with the best chance of victory, replicating the success seen in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson did not rule out a report that the pact could see an alliance across up to 60 seats in the December 12 election.

"The specifics of announcements will be made in due course but it's well understood that these discussions have been taking place," she told Sky's Ridge on Sunday.

"I wouldn't necessarily assume that the numbers are accurate.

"I think it's fair to say that in the vast majority of constituencies the party of Remain that is going to be best-placed to win that seat will be the Liberal Democrats."

She also resumed her criticism of ITV for excluding her from a live debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

Suggesting the move was due to sexism, she said Lib Dem polling has improved since the 2010 election when the leaders of the three main parties were included.

"In that election we had Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg - spot the difference," she said.

"Frankly, you've got a suggestion from a broadcaster that it will be two chaps chatting about how they are going to leave the European Union, leaving out the voice for millions of Remainers who want to stop Brexit and stay in the EU

"And, yeah, (I) happen to be a woman, well isn't that interesting because when it was Nick Clegg there was no problem with him being in the debates."

On Friday a Green MEP suggested that Labour could be involved in the Remain alliance - and talks were on-going over their involvement.