Jo Swinson resigns as Lib Dem leader after losing to the SNP

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has resigned from her position after being voted out of her own constituency in East Dunbartonshire. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has resigned from her position after being voted out of her own constituency in East Dunbartonshire.

"Tonight's result is obviously hugely disappointing, in East Dunbartonshire, and across the whole country with Boris Johnson winning a majority," she said.

Swinson lost her seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes in one of the tightest results of the election.

"I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve," she continued.

"This is clearly a setback for liberal values. But there are millions of people across the country who believe in them. By coming together to fight for them, we can create a positive future."

Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will take over as joint acting leaders of the Lib Dems, with a leadership election planned in 2020.

The president of the Liberal Democrats, Brinton, said: "I want to thank Jo Swinson for her honest and fearless leadership of the Liberal Democrats. In this election, we gained more votes than in 2017 and we have been joined by many new MPs.

"In the weeks ahead we will elect a new leader and our party will continue to be the rallying point for anyone who believes in a country where everyone has the chance to get on in life."