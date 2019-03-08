Jo Swinson: 'Any form of Brexit will be bad for business'

Photo: AP /Matt Dunham Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Jo Swinson will declare the Liberal Democrats are the "natural party of business" and she will insist remaining in the European Union gives the UK the best chance of success.

In a speech to business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference on Monday, Swinson will say the Tories and Labour "will have to scramble around for projects to pour money into" to keep their word.

The major parties are outlining their business proposals to the CBI on Monday. Swinson will tell business leaders the vote to leave the EU has distracted the Government from addressing "the very real issues in our economy", the PA reports.

Swinson is expected to say her own party is the "natural party of business", adding: "With the Conservatives in the pocket of Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn stuck in the 1970s, we are the only ones standing up for you.

"Because we believe that any form of Brexit, whether it's hard or soft, blue or red, will be bad for jobs, business and our public services.

"We believe that being part of one of the most successful economic blocs in the world is the best guarantee we can have for the future success of our businesses and of our country.

"We believe that our best future is as members of the European Union."

She is expected to tell business leaders: "Over the last couple of weeks, both of the Conservatives and Labour have set out their plans for investing in schools, hospitals, railways and everything in-between.

"Build infrastructure and the jobs, tax receipts and economic growth will follow. Seems like sound logic but it is not that straightforward.

"To spend that much money that quickly, we need 'shovel-ready' projects. We need the skills and people to make them happen.

"Leaving the European Union makes all that so much more difficult. Already EU citizens have started to leave us.

"The truth is this. If you want to get Brexit done or get Brexit sorted, you are not the party of business.