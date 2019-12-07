Jo Swinson vows to fight on regardless of election result

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson meets supporters on Small Business Saturday during her visit to St Albans. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Jo Swinson has vowed to fight on regardless of the election result - pointing out she was elected with an overwhelming majority just four months ago.

The Lib Dem leader said people had confidence in her leadership, and that her party was running a strong campaign during the election.

She dismissed questions about her leadership, telling the PA news agency: "No, because I have just been elected as leader of the Liberal Democrats four months ago with an overwhelming majority.

"We have got more members than we have ever had before and we are running a strong campaign.

"So, people have got confidence in my leadership and I'm excited to be doing the job."

In the interview Swinson expressed concern regarding suggestions the emergence of documents Labour said were proof the Tories are planning to sell the NHS in a US Brexit deal could have Russian connections.

She said: "I'm really concerned. All of us should be concerned if a foreign country is trying to interfere in our democracy.

"And that is why it is so appalling that the Prime Minister is sitting on a report that was written weeks before the general election, that the Security Committee say should be published, into interference in UK democracy by foreign countries like Russia.

"He should have published that report. He is keeping it secret and it has to lead people to wonder what he has got to hide."

Swinson was speaking after taking part in a tennis training session during a campaign visit to Reading.

Returning volleys from a tennis coach, some of her shots hit photographers.

Swinson joked: "That was really good fun, and I hit a few of you guys from the press."

The visit to a tennis club was intended to promote the Lib Dems' policies on tackling child obesity and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

Swinson later visited the Lib Dem target seat of St Albans where she held discussions with small business owners in Dylans The Kings Arms pub.

The Lib Dem leader also carried out a traditional election campaign photo opportunity of pulling a pint.