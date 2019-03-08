Latest The New European

Jo Swinson: I'll cancel Brexit if I'm PM

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 15 September 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

BBC

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has promised to cancel Brexit altogether if her party wins a majority at the next election.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The pro-EU party is enjoying a revival under Swinson's watch, having seen a host of MPs defect to her party with its clear stance on Britain's relationship with Brussels.

Sam Gyimah, a former Tory minister, became the sixth MP to switch allegiance to the party this year and some polling companies predict the Lib Dems could take as much as a fifth of the vote at the next election - up from just 7% in 2017.

And in a bid to ensure the Lib Dems go into the next election as the most fervently Remain-supporting party, Swinson is asking members to vote on whether to adopt revoking Article 50 as its central Brexit policy at its conference in Bournemouth on Sunday.

The move would stop Brexit in its tracks without the need for a second referendum.

"The policy we are debating at conference today is very clear," Swinson told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"If the Liberal Democrats win a majority at the next election, if people put into government, as a majority government, the 'Stop Brexit' party, then stopping Brexit is exactly what people will get. Yes, we will revoke Article 50."

The East Dunbartonshire MP added: "We have argued that a specific Brexit deal should be put to a People's Vote to give clarity.

"We still argue for that. But if we end up at a general election then I think we need to be straight forward with people and give them an option for all this Brexit chaos to stop.

"I recognise not everyone agrees with the Lib Dems on this. [But] it is genuinely what we think is right for the country."

For Swinson to secure a majority in the House of Commons and become prime minister, she would have to increase her current number of 18 MPs, which includes Gyimah's recent defection, to more than 350, gaining an election upswing never seen before in British electoral history.

You may also want to watch:

She admitted the party would need to take a "leap" to achieve such results but said she wanted to "build the movement to do that".

But she also vowed, in an effort to convince middle-class Europhiles to vote for her party, that she would not support efforts to install Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister if there was another hung parliament.

"Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are not fit to be prime minister. We see that day in, day out," she told the BBC.

"Jeremy Corbyn is not going to be put into Number 10 with Lib Dem votes because he is not fit for the position. The country deserves better."

The Lib Dems are hosting their annual autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Dorset, with the mood of a party on the rise only boosted by Gyimah being introduced as a new party MP live on stage last night during a colourful rally.

Gyimah used his introduction to blast both prime minister Boris Johnson and Corbyn, accusing them of presiding over "intolerant" parties and said joining the Lib Dems would allow him to continue to fight for "liberal values".

But it was not all plain sailing for the party with fiery questions from members over its decision to admit former Tory Philip Lee, who abstained on supporting gay marriage.

The party's chief whip, Alistair Carmichael, said: "Could we have handled it better? Hands up, we absolutely could."

Day two of the conference is set to prove eventful also as members gather to decide whether to approve Swinson's policy to stand on a platform of revoking Article 50 at the next election.

There also promises to be an emotional goodbye to Vince Cable, the party's former leader who has announced he will stand down as an MP at the next election.

In what is looking like his final speech as a party MP, the 76-year-old is expected to call for the party to be a "broad church" in response to Labour and the Tories, he argues, drifting away from the centre ground.

Swinson is also due to take questions from members in the afternoon, and there will be a speech from newly elected MP Jane Dodds, who won the Brecon and Radnorshire seat last month after a joint decision by Remain-backing parties to stand down all other candidates.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

MITCH BENN: How Boris Johnson became the prisoner of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Path open for independent Scotland to join EU, says minister

Scotland's constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell (Pic: PA Wire/PA Images)

Vince Cable to address Lib Dems after Tory Gyimah defection

Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

We'll smash the prorogration of parliament - as well as the Brexit patriarchy

Protesters in Bristol are fighting to defend our democracy. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Johnson thinks he has 'rough shape' of a deal while Ireland says ideas fall 'very short'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA / Laura Hutton

Leave.EU broke electoral law but not a criminal matter, say Met Police

The Metropolitan police have closed their investigation into Arron Banks' Leave.EU

Boris Johnson heckled during speech: 'Get back to parliament'

Boris Johnson was heckled by a man shouting 'get back to parliament' during the prime minister's speech at the Convention of the North. Picture: Sky News

Nigel Farage claims there are 'no facts at all' in the Yellowhammer document

Nigel Farage has claimed there are

Business in pubs will soar if we leave EU on October 31, claims Wetherspoon boss

Tim Martin appears on TV. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

EU president-in-waiting accused of pandering to 'extreme right' with new migration office

Incoming EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Government 'get ready for Brexit' ads have ended up on The New European podcast

The New European's podcast goes live every Friday morning and best of all it's free!

Confused by the courts? Your recap on Brexit legal cases

A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Former PM says government 'still not telling the truth' about no-deal Brexit

Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson presses ahead with 'very good' idea for £15 billion Irish bridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Protester photobombs Nigel Farage's BBC appearance and steals the show

A man in a 'deport racists' t-shirt was escorted out of a Brexit Party venue by security while Nigel Farage was being interviewed on BBC. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man on street art

Morrie's painting of a frog spirit under a starry sky. Picture: Will Self

Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Great European lives: Walter Bonatti June 22, 1930 - September 13, 2012

The Italian mountaineer Walter Bonatti training on Kleine Scheidegg before facing the climb to Mont Blanc. Switzerland, 1963 (Photo by Mario De Biasi\Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: A not so brief history of time

The complex nature of the historical relationships between the different languages of the Germanic family can be seen further in the way that our word tide is in origin the same word as German Zeit, Dutch tijd, West Frisian tiid, and Norwegian, Swedish and Danish tid. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Eurofile music: The Choral Nation of Estonia

EUROFILE: Once upon a time in Hollywood...

A poster for George Roy Hill's 1969 biopic 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

Whitehall 'overly secretive' on how it has spent £97 million on Brexit consultants

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Richard Luck: The Truman Roadshow

American writer and journalist Truman Capote leaning on the wall of the balcony of his house on the seaside holding an envelope. Portofino, 1953 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson says he didn't lie to the Queen

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

WILLIAM WALE: Time to listen to UK's youth

'Stop Boris' protestors outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why we need to take Boris Johnson's humour seriously

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

EXPERTISE: The contest that got the railway age rolling

English railway engineer George Stephenson's locomotive 'Rocket' comes in first at the trials competition held at Rainhill Bridge, 1829. (Photo by Rischgitz/Getty Images)

McDonnell doesn't rule out being on a different side to Corbyn in People's Vote campaign

John McDonnell speaking to Sky News' All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky.

Can you find the anti-Brexit message said to be hidden in this cryptic crossword?

An anti-Brexit message has been hidden in this crossword, say readers. Picture: Archant

MARY HONEYBALL: Johnson's plan to force UK's expulsion

Boris Johnson ahead of the 2017 general election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Rees-Mogg's diet explains Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Brexit has left me uncomfortably numb

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter trolls Boris Johnson's 'People's PMQs' call for questions

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions strike back

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

BARONESS ALTMANN: My party's no deal disaster

Brexit protesters in Westminster, London, as MPs are taking part in an emergency debate over a new law to block a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

STAGE REVIEW: Hansard

Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan as Diana in Hansard at the National Theatre. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

MICHAEL WHITE: The harmful developments ripping apart British politics

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

Most Read

Government won’t be releasing full Yellowhammer documents as it’ll ‘concern people’, says minister

Andrea Leadsom appears on BBC Breakfast. Photograph: BBC.

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Thousands of European flags waved at Last Night of the Proms thanks to anti-Brexit campaigners

European flags flown at Last Night of the Proms. Photograph: BBC.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Piers Morgan tells Brexiteers not to ‘bother voting again’

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy