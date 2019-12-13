SNP's Joanna Cherry says she'll protect Scotland against 'huckster' Boris Johnson

SNP's Joanna Cherry retains her seat in Edinbrgh South West and launched an attack on Boris Johnson. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Lesley Martin/PA Wire

SNP MP Joanna Cherry has said she will focus her energies on defending "Scottish democracy from Boris Johnson" in the pursuit of a second independence referendum.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The SNP MP for Edinburgh South West was returned to her seat with 24,830 votes and an 11,982 majority, in an election that saw her party win a landslide in Scotland.

She used her victory speech to describe the prime minister as "a stranger to the truth, an avoider of scrutiny and a huckster who would sell the NHS to the highest bidder".

Cherry, a QC, spearheaded legal challenges to the prorogation of parliament at Westminster, and to attempts to leave the EU with no deal on October 31.

In her victory speech she said she would now switch those campaigning energies to Scotland.

She said: "Across Scotland tonight, constituency after constituency has rejected Boris Johnson's Tory party and they have rejected their message of 'get Brexit done' and they have rejected their message of 'no to indyref2'.

"The result south of the border is rather different. Scotland now has to decide whether it is timparliament, I did my best and was at the forefront of the fight to defend British democracy from Boris Johnson.

"Now it's time for me to switch my energies to defend Scottish democracy from Boris Johnson.

"Please, rest assured I will do that and nothing and no-one will deter me from doing that.

"My message to Westminster is this: Scotland didn't vote for Boris Johnson, Scotland didn't vote for Brexit.

"It's time for Scotland to choose its own future and it's time for a second Scottish independence referendum."

You may also want to watch: