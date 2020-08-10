Liverpool mayor says refugees are welcome in his city - but Nigel Farage isn’t
PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 10 August 2020
Liverpool’s mayor has branded Nigel Farage a ‘substitute for a human being’ as he said he would much rather welcome refugees to his city than the Brexit Party leader.
In his latest attempt to whip up hatred over immigration, Farage posted a video of refugees on a charity tour at the city’s football club.
Liverpool FC is participating in the Football Welcomes Community Project with Amnesty International as part of a three year scheme to “harness the power of the beautiful game to create more welcoming communities for refugees and people seeking asylum across the UK”.
But despite this, the Brexiteer claimed that those on the tour in photographs he posted had entered the country illegally.
“Come to here illegally, you might even get to play in the Premier League, that’s the message we’re sending out, it’s so bonkers”, he claimed.
It provoked anger from Liverpool fans, as well as Anderson, who rebuked the former MEP for his comments.
“If he wants to talk football I’ll say he’s a substitute - for a human being,” he said, as he reiterated his support for refugees.
“He’s been relegated, he’s just totally irrelevant now isn’t he.
“We have actually just told the government that we want to do more as a city for refugees and welcome more people in.
One fan told Farage: “We look after each other here, that’s what makes my city great. If you don’t like that then stay out of my city.”
Another tweeted: “Anfield, like Liverpool itself, welcomes people from all faiths and backgrounds, especially those who have come to the UK to escape war, tyranny and starvation.”
Padraqig Fegan wrote: “If Liverpool are doing something and Nigel Farage is against it then I’m sure they’re doing something right. Refugees Welcome.”
David Groom also praised the football club, replying: “Well done Liverpool FC for this gesture. Glad that we can be part of making these people’s lives a little more bearable.”
