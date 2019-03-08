John Barnes and Steve Cram to speak at 'Let us be heard' People's Vote rally

John Barnes will be among the sports stars and politicans to speak at the People's Vote 'let us be heard' rally in Leeds. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

National sporting heroes John Barnes and Steve Cram will join high-profile Remain-supporting MPs at the first in a new wave of People's Vote rallies saying 'let us be heard'.

Campaign group People's Vote are kicking off the season of rallies in Leeds on Saturday, June 22, in an effort to tell politicians to resolve the Brexit impasse with a public vote.

Cram, who took silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in the 1500m running, will be joined by Barnes, who was capped for England's men's football team 79 times and once had to contradict Michael Gove who claimed the footballer was a Brexiteer.

Other speakers at the Leeds rally include Green Party MEP Magid Magid, Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn, former Tory party leadership candidate Sam Gyimah MP, and MP for Leeds North West Alex Sobel.

The rally will begin at New Dock Hall at 12.30.

Later rallies will go on throughout the country in 15 towns and cities all the way through to a major protest in London on October 12.