John Bercow is a victim of bullying by the Conservatives, claims shadow minister

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A decision to snub the former speaker John Bercow of a peerage could be a form of bullying in itself, a shadow minister has argued.

Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler said the focus should be on why the Tories did not nominate the former speaker in the first place, suggesting it was "to do with Brexit".

Speaking on Sky News, the shadow women and equalities minister said: "It is the norm that the speaker of the House is always given a peerage so I think the first question for me is why hasn't he been given a peerage from the Conservatives?"

She added: "I would like to know the reason why he wasn't given a peerage. I suspect it's actually do to with Brexit rather than anything else.

"The other thing is due process has to happen so if you accuse somebody of bullying there has to be due process."

Butler said: "If John Bercow's been accused of bullying then there needs to be due process and has he been found guilty or is it just an accusation? And I think those are the things that we have to go through.

"We really do need to ask the Conservatives why is it that you haven't like everybody else ensured that the Speaker of the House is given a peerage? Otherwise I think that is a form of bullying too."

The comments came as Bercow claimed there is a "conspiracy" to stop him getting a seat in the House of Lords.

He said it was "blindingly obvious" that there was an organised campaign to stop him receiving a peerage.

Pressed on whether his chances of a peerage had disappeared, Bercow told the BBC: "I didn't say that. You asked me whether there was a concerted campaign, whether there was a conspiracy, whether there was an organised effort and I said it is blindingly obvious that that is so."

A third complaint has been submitted about Bercow's behaviour, but he has denied all allegations of bullying made against him.

Former Clerk of the House Lord Lisvane and former Black Rod Lieutenant-General David Leakey have filed complaints.