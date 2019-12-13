Video

Bercow pays moving tribute to Dominic Grieve before he concedes Beaconsfield

John Bercow seems almost to have reduced Dominic Grieve to tears with his heartfelt tribute on election night. Pictures: Sky Sky

John Bercow made a stunning intervention to praise former Tory Dominic Grieve as the candidate prepared to concede the seat he has fought as an independent.

Grieve, who lost the seat to the Conservatives' Joy Morrissey, told Sky News that he expected not to win - prompting a heartfelt intervention from John Bercow.

Sitting in as a panellist for Sky, Bercow was on hand to interject with a speech that made Grieve almost look as though he might break into tears.

"Dominic, you and I have known each other for over 30 years, and we've been colleagues together in the House of Commons for over 20 years," said Bercow.

"Let me just say this to you."

"If you have been unsuccessful tonight, and not going to continue as member of parliament for Beaconsfield, I think the House of Commons will be poorer. I think the country will lose out because you have been an outstanding public servant.

"Independent-minded, principled, articulate, and unfailingly courteous to everyone with whom you're dealing at all times.

"You really are an exemplar of how politics and public service ought to be conducted." Dominic Grieve, who has always opposed Brexit was ousted from the Tories when he defied the whip on a key vote that helped to block Johnson's 'no deal' Brexit plan from moving ahead.