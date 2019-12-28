Video

John Bercow first speaker in 230 years not to be offered honour after stepping down

John Bercow will deliver Channel 4's alternative Christmas message. Photograph: Mark Johnson/Channel 4/PA.

John Bercow has been snubbed by Boris Johnson in the New Year honours after becoming the first speaker in 230 years not to be automatically offered an honour after he stepped down last month.

The move is seen as 'revenge' from prime minister Boris Johnson over the handling of Brexit.

A source told Mail Online: "No one in this government will be rushing to give Bercow a peerage. He likes to think of himself as a reforming speaker, yet he's been dogged by scandals and given up any pretence he is impartial.

"With bullying claims, his Brexit bias and a willingness to ride roughshod over established procedures, this speaker has undermined public faith in parliament."

Bercow's successor Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said that Bercow deserved to receive an honour.

"My view is every speaker has been offered a peerage, so custom and practice says that's what's always happened," he told the BBC.

"It doesn't have to be taken but, personally, I think if that has always happened then we should continue with that.

"I think it should be offered to him. He has served the House, he served for 10 years, he did some great things. And that's what makes the difference."

By contrast, one of those politicians to receive a New Year honour was Iain Duncan Smith, who will receive a knighthood from the Queen despite overseeing some of the cruellest attacks on the poorest and most vulnerable.

