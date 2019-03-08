Bercow to publish memoirs detailing his encounters with Johnson, May and Cameron
PUBLISHED: 11:28 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 12 November 2019
Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has announced he will publish his memoirs early next year with 'grippingly candid' revelations about his time in politics.
The book will chart his journey from boyhood to parliament and include his take on his decade in the chair.
Titled Unspeakable, it also promises to reveal Bercow's views on prime minister Boris Johnson as well as former occupants of Number 10 including Theresa May, David Cameron and Tony Blair.
In a statement, Bercow said: "I made friends and enemies alike, but from start to finish I sought to do the right, rather than the convenient, thing and to be a decent public servant.
"The story of a rewarding and fortunate career is told in my own words, and readers can make their own assessment of a journey that I enjoyed and they will judge."
The 56-year-old entered parliament in 1997 as MP for Buckingham and held several shadow ministerial positions before taking the speaker's chair in 2009.
Alan Samson, chairman of publisher Weidenfeld & Nicolson, described the book as "a grippingly candid narrative of a truly eventful political life".
Unspeakable is due to be released on February 6 2020.
