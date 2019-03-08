Bercow to publish memoirs detailing his encounters with Johnson, May and Cameron

A woman takes a selfie with then speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, on Westminster Bridge in London on his last day in the job. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has announced he will publish his memoirs early next year with 'grippingly candid' revelations about his time in politics.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The book will chart his journey from boyhood to parliament and include his take on his decade in the chair.

Titled Unspeakable, it also promises to reveal Bercow's views on prime minister Boris Johnson as well as former occupants of Number 10 including Theresa May, David Cameron and Tony Blair.

In a statement, Bercow said: "I made friends and enemies alike, but from start to finish I sought to do the right, rather than the convenient, thing and to be a decent public servant.

"The story of a rewarding and fortunate career is told in my own words, and readers can make their own assessment of a journey that I enjoyed and they will judge."

The 56-year-old entered parliament in 1997 as MP for Buckingham and held several shadow ministerial positions before taking the speaker's chair in 2009.

Alan Samson, chairman of publisher Weidenfeld & Nicolson, described the book as "a grippingly candid narrative of a truly eventful political life".

Unspeakable is due to be released on February 6 2020.