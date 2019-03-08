Latest The New European

Will John Bercow's replacement cause issues in the fight to stop Brexit?

PUBLISHED: 11:11 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 07 November 2019

ANDREW ADONIS

John Bercow, ex-Speaker of the House of Commons poses for a portrait inside the House of Commons. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

John Bercow, ex-Speaker of the House of Commons poses for a portrait inside the House of Commons. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

2019 Getty Images

The change of Commons speaker is a pivotal moment for politics and for Brexit, says ANDREW ADONIS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

For Remainers, the poison pill of the parliament just ended was the replacement of John Bercow with Sir Lindsay Hoyle as speaker. Is the change as bad as it seems?

Undoubtedly, a forthright, innovatory champion of parliamentary independence has been succeeded by a highly cautious long-time deputy speaker who will almost certainly row back on some of Bercow's reforms to strengthen parliament against the executive.

It is a conscious act of counter-reformation driven by ministers and Brexiter MPs desperate for a pliant rather than assertive speaker.

The final choice between Hoyle, MP for pro-Leave Chorley (56.8% to 43.2%), near Preston, and Chris Bryant, a continuity Bercow extrovert, could not have been more starkly one of 'radical' v 'conservative', disguised only by the fact that both are Labour MPs.

This latter fact is also the reason that Hoyle won, whereas a Tory Brexiter might not have done so. For Labour MPs split. A group of stalwart Labour friends and associates of Hoyle gave him a majority, allied to overwhelming Tory support.

His supporter base was immediately demonstrated by the identity of the two MPs who 'dragged' him to the Speaker's chair in the traditional show of reluctance: Nigel Evans, one of the most raucous Tory Brexiters, and Caroline Flint, Labour's Brexiter-in-chief and MP for pro-Leave Don Valley in South Yorkshire.

"This is a Brexit takeover," a pro-Bryant MP said to me ruefully after the six hours of voting. "We won't get a look-in after the election."

Maybe so, if there is another hung parliament with Boris Johnson in constant battle with an anti-Brexit parliamentary majority. But history never quite repeats itself, and counter-reformations rarely succeed in completely turning the clock back. The change from Bercow to Hoyle may turn out to be more of style than substance.

Indeed, if a minority Labour government takes office next month, seeking to pilot controversial Brexit referendum legislation through the Commons in the New Year, Hoyle could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. He would probably hold back a Tory opposition from frustrating ministers in the way Theresa May and Johnson were subject to constant parliamentary assault over the past three years. It all depends on the result on December 12 and who is in Number 10 thereafter.

It is important to appreciate the three different categories of innovation made by Bercow in his decade in the speaker's chair, spanning four prime ministers and three minority governments.

The first and most obvious was his constant, loquacious rhetoric from the chair. Never has a speaker spoken so much and at such length, or relished so many archaic and unusual words. ("As for you Mr Lucas, I've told you you need to go on some sort of therapeutic training course if you're to attain the level of statesmanship to which you aspire..."). He wasn't only the most impactful speaker since William Lenthall, who refused to let King Charles I enter the Commons chamber to arrest MPs in person in 1642. He even spoke a similar language.

Bercow's finest hour was his statement, issued on holiday abroad minutes after Johnson's announcement of the five-week suspension of parliament in late August. "I have had no contact from the government," he declared. "But if the reports that it is seeking to prorogue parliament are confirmed, this move represents a constitutional outrage. However, it is dressed up it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty."

You may also want to watch:

This had echoes of Yeltsin standing on the tank in defiance of the coup against Gorbachev, and Lenthall's historic words, to Charles I: "I have neither eyes to see nor tongue to speak in this place but as this House is pleased to direct me whose servant I am here."

Hoyle is a virtual mute by comparison and will appear almost invisible and inarticulate in the chair. However, it is the substance of the speaker's decisions that matter more than the manner of their delivery, and less oratory may not matter much.

The second Bercow innovation was to make ministers far more accountable to parliament, day by day, by allowing far more emergency debates and urgent questions, and allowing questioning of ministers - particularly the prime minister - to continue far longer than previously. This was most notable at the weekly prime minister's question session on Wednesdays, which Bercow virtually doubled in length from half an hour to nearly an hour by the simple expedient of calling more questioners.

In the year before he became speaker only two urgent questions, requiring ministers to answer immediately, were granted. Last year it was 152.

I doubt the Hoyle counter-reformation will completely reverse all this. If Hoyle were to notably shorten question sessions or start routinely refusing urgent questions on topical matters, he would appear weak and ineffectual by comparison with his predecessor. I doubt he will wish to go there; nor will most backbench MPs, on whichever side of the House they sit.

It is the third and least visible area of Bercow innovation which has been most far-reaching. As May and Johnson both hit an impasse with parliament over Brexit, the speaker allowed backbench MPs to introduce legislation, and to vote down and amend government motions, in new ways. This was done by Bercow reinterpreting standing orders to enable backbenchers to command parliamentary time, and take initiatives previously thought to be the preserve of ministers alone.

Bercow's constitutional legacy turns on his action in this crucial third sphere. It was this innovatory spirit which enabled the Benn Act to pass, requiring the government to apply for the latest extension of Britain's EU membership at the end of October. Introduced by a crossbench coalition of MPs led by Labour's Hilary Benn, the legislation even included the terms of the letter which Johnson was required to send to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, requesting the extension.

In my view Bercow's decisions were justified by the fact that a parliamentary majority backed virtually every opportunity provided to enforce its will against May and Johnson. The existence of such a majority, at a time of acute crisis, deserved to find parliamentary expression and Bercow's actions were well judged and in the spirit of the sovereignty of parliament, which is the central principle of the British constitution.

However, the big question is what does the sovereignty of parliament mean in the modern British constitution? Bercow's actions cut across the evolution over more than a century's growth of executive control of parliament. Until Bercow, the modern constitutional practice was that once a government secured the 'confidence' of the House of Commons - in that there was no majority of MPs to vote it out of office and replace it with a different government - then ministers had a largely free hand to fulfil their mandate, as they defined it, until the following election.

It is what Lord Hailsham, a Tory Lord Chancellor in the 1970s and 1980s, called Britain's "elective dictatorship" - something he deplored when in opposition but exerted to the full when in government.

The decisive shift to elective dictatorship came with the First and Second World Wars and their imperative of total national mobilisation. It was perpetuated after 1945, partly because it was by then the status quo and partly because of the long, virtually unbroken era of majority governments until 2010.

Another key factor in the 'elective dictatorship' era was the willing subservience of Tory and Labour MPs to their party leaderships. Until recently we took this too for granted, but it was more contingent than appreciated - contingent on the fact until party leadership election systems were changed in both parties after 1981, party leaders were chosen by MPs alone. Now, party activists are involved in choosing party leaders. This has fundamentally changed the relationship between MPs and their leaders, exacerbated by minority governments since 2010.

A large part of the Brexit battle, in the context of minority governments and growing discord between MPs and their leaders, has been controversy over the legitimacy of these models of executive-parliamentary relations - 'elective dictatorship' model or 'parliamentary supremacy'. Bercow has been at the fulcrum of this debate, but it is far bigger than him and it is not remotely concluded.

In my view, parliamentary supremacy is a far more liberal, plural and modern view of how democracy should work. It needs to go hand in hand with greater devolution to local and regional government in England and the replacement of the House of Lords with a federal senate. All this would make the United Kingdom much more like the Federal Republic of Germany, the best governed large state in Europe since 1949, whose constitution was largely written by enlightened British experts whose views held little sway in Britain itself. Just as on Brexit.

In decades to come, Bercow may be seen as a catalyst and the agent of fundamental constitutional change in the UK. Or he will be regarded as an aberration caused partly by his exceptional extrovert personality - Netflix movies are already in the making - and partly by the exceptional nature of the 2017-19 Brexit parliament. Time  will tell.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

MANDRAKE: Hugh Grant doesn't need lessons on civility from Sarah Vine

Hugh Grant attends The Irishman International Premiere. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Will John Bercow's replacement cause issues in the fight to stop Brexit?

John Bercow, ex-Speaker of the House of Commons poses for a portrait inside the House of Commons. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

'The nasty party is back': Tory slammed over welfare and election launch

The ex-secretary of state for housing and communities was slammed over a “shambolic day for the tories” by Emily Maitlis on BBC’s Newsnight. Photo: BBC

Reasons to be wary of tactical voting guides

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament, Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Full list of 60 seats where pro-EU candidates are uniting for Remain

Unite to Remain is an initiative led by former MP Heidi Allen. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Don't ignore anti-Semitism in the battle to stop Brexit

Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against anti-semitism. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

How Russia dominated the first week of the election campaign

Boris Johnson as illustrated by Martin Rowson. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Farewell to UKIP's Dick Braine and the ministry of silly names

UKIP's Richard Braine. Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

'I've been called worse': Farage reacts to The New European's 'secret weapon' front

Remain's Secret Weapon? Nigel Farage pictured on the front of The New European's Issue #168. Photo: Jonothon Read

Brexit fear and loathing on the election trail that could lead to dark places

Brexit Parter leader on the doorstep. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Welcome to the resistance, Nigel Farage

BOLSOVER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Brexit party leader Nigel Farage attends an election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club on November 5, 2019 in Bolsover, England. The UKs main parties are gearing up for a December 12 general election after the motion was carried in a bid to break the current Parliamentary deadlock over Brexit. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

'Unprecedented' - Pro-Remain parties agree not to contest each other in 60 seats

Heidi Allen speaks to Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Why have so many female MPs quit the commons?

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Former Labour MP hits out at Jeremy Corbyn saying: Vote Conservative

Former Dudley North MP Ian Austin who has told voters to back Boris Johsnon. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA.

Tom Watson quits as deputy leader of Labour and steps down as MP

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Tom Watson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dictionary releases its most Brexity words of the year

A young anti-Brexit campaigner holds up a 'Bregret' placard. Photograph: Supplied.

'This is absurd': Tory MP who 'doesn't know' if Jeremy Corbyn wants to shoot wealthy

Andrew Neil told Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi:

Northen Ireland's only unionist Remainer MP stands down

Lady Sylvia Hermon has stepped down. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

EU insists it didn't change May's deal for Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Tories threaten deselections amid fears of secret Brexit Party deals

Boris Johnson appears to be losing his grip on party discipline as his MPs meet with Nigel Farage for potential electoral pacts. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spain warns rights of expats uncertain if UK doesn't protect Spanish migrants

Tthe Rock of Gibraltar as seen from the sea. Photo: Ben Birchall / PA

Tory hopeful botches campaign website with image from 350 miles away

Prospective Tory MP for Reading East Craig Morley has been criticised for a blunder on his website. Picture: Craig Morley

PM stars in viral mock trailer for UK sequel to Succession - 'Recession'

'Edited by Ruper Murdoch': PM Boris Johnson stars in comedy trailer for 'Recession'. Photo: Twitter

Barnier: Not even Farage can tell me the real benefits of Brexit

Michel Barnier speaks at the Web Summit. Photograph: YouTube.

'It exhausted the fact checkers': PM's election launch speech reviewed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives speech in London's Downing Street after an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, which marked the formal start of the General Election. Photo : Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

'What's to stop you?': Advertising watchdog asked to support regulation of political ads

The now-notorious Vote Leave bus pictured ahead of its journey across Britain. Vote Leave has since been fined £61,000 for breaking electoral law over spending limits. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

'This is a climate election' - Green Party sets out its election priorities

Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry (centre), Deputy Leader and Parliamentary Candidate for Newport West Amelia Womack (left), and Bristol West Candidate Carla Denyer (right). Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

'An absolute disaster and not funny' - Tory MP criticised for laughing at campaign question

Nigel Evans laughed as Victoria Debryshire quizzed hmi on his party's poor start to the election campaign. Photo: BBC

'Brexit rollercoaster' paraded through streets on Bonfire night

An effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg during the parade through the town of Lewes in East Sussex during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Grenfell survivor says Bridgen's 'cleverer' comments worse than Rees-Mogg's

tory MPS Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrew Bridgen have caused outrage with comments about Grenfell this week. Photo: LBC/PA

Government refuses to reveal cost of minting a million Brexit 50p coins

The original design for the special 50p coin marking Brexit. Photograph: HM Treasury/Twitter.

Kay Burley empty chairs James Cleverly as he fails to turn up for interview

Kay Burley and her empty chair on her breakfast television show. Photograph: Sky News.

Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin as he launches election campaign

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire.

'Myth-busting' government ads on Universal Credit banned for misleading the public

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru hit out at exclusion from TV debates

The Liberal Democrats, SNP and Plaid Cymru are all vieing to be included in general election TV debates.

Dominic Grieve says government's refusal to publish Russia report is 'bogus'

Dominc Grieve called the Government's reason for delay in publishing the report 'bogus'. Photo: LBC

Website trolls Boris Johnson's stint as London mayor in tube advert

The Monday.com tube advert that has trolled Boris Johnson over his wasted efforts on the Garden Bridge. Picture: Pranay Manocha

Philip Hammond will not stand at the next general election

Philip Hammond appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Lib Dem MP fears losing £22k 'golden goodbye' if voted out

The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Financial experts urge British expats to register to vote over threat of no-deal Brexit

British expats who live in Italy protesting against Brexit in Florence. Picture: Arj Singh/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Brexit Party general election candidate dropped after claiming she’s from a distant star

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Ken Clarke warns he will not vote for ‘crazy right-wing nationalist’ Tories

Ken Clarke and Iain Duncan-Smith appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Andrew Bridgen says ‘clever’ Jacob Rees-Mogg would have escaped Grenfell Tower fire

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Brexit Party candidate reveals ‘bizarre EU conspiracy theories’ in ‘car-crash’ interview

Timothy Vince claimed the EU was founded on the exploitation of women in the interview. Photo: BBC

Speaker John Bercow honoured in Belgian dance single ‘ORDER’

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge from a session in the gym this morning on his last day as speaker. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy