John Bercow: Parliament must convene 'without delay' after Supreme Court ruling

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow has said parliament must 'convene without dela' and that he would be consulting party leaders 'as a matter of urgency'.

Following the news that the Supreme Court had found the prorogation case was 'unlawful', the speaker said: "I welcome the Supreme Court's judgement that the prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

"The judges have rejected the government's claim that closing down parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen's Speech.

"In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account.

"As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency."

The Supreme Court had put the power back in John Bercow's hands after it found the prorogation plan unlawful.

Bercow previously described the move as "a constitutional outrage".

He said it was a "blindingly obvious" attempt to prevent MPs from debating Brexit.

He had told MPs: "I have had no contact from the government, but if the reports that it is seeking to prorogue parliament are confirmed, this move represents a constitutional outrage.

"However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.

"At this time, one of the most challenging periods in our nation's history, it is vital that our elected parliament has its say. After all, we live in a parliamentary democracy.

"Shutting down parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and the rights of parliamentarians as the people's elected representatives."