John Bercow vows to fight Boris Johnson 'with every breath' to stop proroguing of parliament

Speaker John Bercow warned he 'will fight with every breath in my body' any attempt by the PM to suspend parliament to force through no-deal against MPs' wishes.

Bercow told an audience at the Edinburgh Fringe festival that he "strongly" believes the House of Commons "must have its way", in remarks reported by the Herald newspaper.

"And if there is an attempt to circumvent, to bypass or - God forbid - to close down parliament, that is anathema to me," he said.

"I will fight with every breath in my body to stop that happening."

Amber Rudd, the work and pensions secretary, also argued that government must not work against MPs by proroguing parliament.

"I will play my part in cabinet and privately with the prime minister and with ministers in arguing strongly for respecting parliamentary sovereignty," she told the BBC.

"And you know, I'm a Member of Parliament, the prime minister and all cabinet members are Members of Parliament, we need to remember where our authority comes from."

The comments come as former chancellor Philip Hammond warned of a "betrayal" of the Brexit referendum result if the prime minister allows a no-deal Brexit.

"Most people in this country want to see us leave in a smooth and orderly fashion that will not disrupt lives, cost jobs or diminish living standards, whether they voted Leave or Remain in 2016," he wrote.