Latest The New European

Odd man out: The Cambridge spy who was left out in the cold

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 June 2020

Former British Spy John Cairncross at Home (Photo by Pascal Parrot/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Former British Spy John Cairncross at Home (Photo by Pascal Parrot/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Archant

John Cairncross, the so-called ‘fifth man’ of the Cambridge spy circle, has long been overshadowed by the other, more colourful, four. Yet a new book suggests he is most intriguing. Ivor Gaber reports

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

John Cairncross, the fifth man of the Cambridge spy circle, was a spy like no other, as a recently published biography makes clear.

Forget James Bond, or even George Smiley, the story of John Cairncross is the story of a spy who wanted nothing more than to sit in an ivory tower writing about 17th century French literature.

Instead he found himself working inside the British ‘secret state’ passing on secrets to the Soviet Union.

So how did this little boy lost find himself in the pay of Moscow’s spy masters?

In Agent Molière: the life of John Cairncross, the Fifth Man of the Cambridge Spy Circle, Geoff Andrews, an Open University politics lecturer, throws new light on this mystery.

By tracing in detail Cairncross’s early life Andrews reveals how, despite selling secrets to the Soviets (and not for a great deal of money either) Cairncross saw himself not as a traitor to Britain, nor as secret agent working for the Soviet Union, but as a fighter against the growing threat of fascism in pre-war Europe.

This was in contrast to the other members of the Cambridge Spy Circle – Philby, Burgess, Maclean and Blunt – who, unlike Cairncross, came from privileged backgrounds and were dedicated communists who (with the exception of Blunt) sought sanctuary in Russia after their treachery had been uncovered; not so Cairncross.

He was born in a small town in Lanarkshire, his father was an ironmonger and his mother a teacher. One of eight children, three of whom went on to become university professors, Cairncross was a star European languages and literature student at Glasgow, the Sorbonne and finally Cambridge.

He hoped to pursue a career in academia but failed to win a research scholarship at Cambridge.

According to his widow Gayle Gow (who now trains opera singers in Edinburgh) he believed that it was because he didn’t have the right connections – it might also have been because he could be difficult to get on with, a characteristic that was to haunt him throughout his career in government.

So instead he entered the Foreign Office having come top in the entrance exam. But his career there was less than sparkling, perhaps because of his personality or his increasing disillusionment with the government’s policy of appeasement.

Indeed, Cairncross believed that the top echelons at the Foreign Office were, at best, unconcerned about, or, at worst, enthusiasts for, the rise of the fascist powers in Europe, and saw defeating, or neutralising, the Soviet Union as their number one priority.

This, according to both Andrews and Cairncross’s widow, is what drew him into the world of cloak and dagger espionage.

Cairncross felt particularly strongly about the rise of fascism because, as a student during his vacation travels in pre-war Europe, he had seen it at first-hand in Germany, Austria and Italy.

Back at Cambridge he joined the student wing of the British Communist Party but unlike the other members of the spy ring he never joined the party itself.

In fact, to call it a ‘ring’ is, says Andrews, is somewhat misleading – the only thing that linked them was that they all went to Cambridge and, of course, spied for the Soviet Union.

Apart from Blunt, whom he despised, Cairncross did not know any of the other three at Cambridge and only encountered them during his time working for the government, for the most part unaware of their espionage activities.

At one stage Cairncross worked at the Bletchley Park code-breaking centre and was portrayed in The Imitation Game, the 2014 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, where he is seen threatening to blackmail Turing because of his homosexuality.

“A complete fiction” says Andrews. “He worked in a different hut and probably never met Turing.” But it was at Bletchley that Cairncross performed his most valuable service for the Soviet Union, alerting them to German military manoeuvres prior to, and during, the decisive Battle of Kursk, fought in the summer of 1943.

At the time, Britain and the Soviet Union were allies and were supposedly sharing secrets, but Churchill didn’t want Stalin to know the extent to which Britain had broken Germany’s codes, and so the information passed to Russia was limited.

You may also want to watch:

According to Andrews, Cairncross believed that in providing Moscow with this intelligence he was contributing to the war against fascism, rather than betraying his country.

Ironically, given their testy relationship, it was Blunt who inadvertently saved him from going to prison.

Cairncross confessed his spying to MI5 investigators in the 1960s but because the confession was not given under caution and took place in the United States – where Cairncross briefly held an academic post – it was not valid in British courts.

He was subsequently revealed to be the famed ‘fifth man’ a decade later by Sunday Times reporters who confronted him during his time in exile in Italy. “John was prepared to go to prison for what he did. He was surprised it never happened” says Gayle Gow. She believes he was never prosecuted because any such prosecution would have revealed that Anthony Blunt, then the Keeper of the Queen’s Pictures, had also been part of the spy ring.

This would have been one embarrassment too many for British intelligence, still reeling from revelations about how effectively it had been penetrated by the other members of the Cambridge spy ring.

Andrews’ book also reveals the other John Cairncross – the man of letters. Cairncross first came under suspicion in the early 1950s and was sacked from the civil service in 1952.

From that time on until his death in 1995 his life – mainly spent in Italy and France – was devoted to his scholarship, principally focussed on European literature and writing poetry.

He became an international authority on the works of the 17th century French playwrights Molière, Racine and Corneille, publishing eight books and translations about their works, though Cairncross was particularly drawn to Molière, whose iconoclasm and anti-establishment views greatly appealed to him.

But it would be wrong to see Cairncross as only a minor figure in terms of Soviet espionage activities in wartime and post-war Britain.

Because of the positions he held at the Foreign Office, the Cabinet Office, MI6 and Bletchley Park he was in position to supply the Soviet Union with valuable intelligence over a number of years.

While Andrews and Gow might maintain that his motives were not borne of any loyalty to the communist ideal but to a profound anti-fascist commitment, Cairncross nonetheless betrayed his country – not that he necessarily saw it that way. Gow says he felt no great attachment to Scotland and even less to Britain.

He saw himself as an internationalist engaged in the fight against fascism, working with what he saw as an ally – the Soviet Union. What is less apparent, and Andrews remains as puzzled as did Cairncross’s friends on learning of his treachery, was why he continued passing information to Moscow in the years after the war had ended and once the Cold War was in full swing.

Gow, who only met him in the 1980s, suggests that Cairncross felt trapped: “How do you quit?” she asks “You can’t just walk away”

Another explanation might be that it was as a result of his contempt for British intelligence, which allowed him to spy for so many years without coming under serious suspicion.

Although the more cynical might suggest that Cairncross continued because his devotion to the communist cause was far more significant than he himself admitted. But that is to paint in black and white the life of a very complex man, one who questioned himself more than he questioned others and who rarely, if ever, came up with answers.

Gow believes that to understand Cairncross one has to see him as he saw himself, as an outsider – whether at Cambridge, the Foreign Office, MI6, Bletchley and while living abroad. “From his vantage point outside the main framework of English society, he saw perhaps more sharply the impending danger of Hitler. Unlike the Cambridge Four, he was not a communist or an ideologue. He would have been happiest living as a scholar.”

And although the more cynical might think of him as one of Lenin’s ‘useful idiots’ perhaps Cairncross himself expressed his motives best in one of his poems...

Lastly, whatever be my creed,

Free me from blind conformism’s chains;

Intellectuals of the word unite!

You have nothing to lose but your brains.

Ivor Gaber is professor of political journalism at the University of Sussex and a former broadcaster

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

STAR TURNS: Ronnie Corbett - A man I was proud to call my friend

Ronnie Corbett Arriving For The Burke And Hare Premiere As Part Of The 54Th Bfi London Film Festival At The Curzon Cinema In Chelsea, London. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Why does the US lack the African American leaders that carried it though its past?

GLOBAL OUTRAGE: Demonstrators protest against the killing of George Floyd in WAshington Square Park.

When football fell foul of politics - the strange story of the 1960 Euros

Czech goalkeeper Viliam Schrojf saves the ball against Soviet Union's player during the European Nations Cup Soccer, on July 6, 1960 in Marseille. The 1960 UEFA European Nations Cup was the first European Football Championship, held every four years and endorsed by UEFA. The final tournament was held in France. It was won by the Soviet Union, who beat Yugoslavia 21 in Paris after extra time. AFP PHOTO / AFP / IAN LANGSDON (Photo credit should read IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images)

Inside the court of King: How Amazon became more powerful than nation states

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 10: The Amazon headquarters sits virtually empty on March 10, 2020 in downtown Seattle, Washington. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon recommended all employees in its Seattle headquarters to work from home, leaving much of downtown nearly void of people. The Amazon Spheres conservatory, (R) serves as an employee lounge and workspace. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Tory MP apologises after emailing out spreadsheet of constituents complaining about US post-Brexit trade deal

US President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Mark Francois baffles BBC News viewers by claiming EU will ‘blink again’ over government’s Brexit position

Brexiteer Mark Francois told the BBC the EU would 'blink again' and concede to British trade demands; Twitter

Boris Johnson met with controversial property developer three times before approving housing scheme

Prime minister Boris Johnson and property developer Richard Desmond (R) who has been at the centre of an ongoing political controversy; Archant, PA

History won’t be erased by a sunken statue

The statue of Colston is pushed into the river Avon. Edward Colston was a slave trader of the late 17th century who played a major role in the development of the city of Bristol, England, on June 7, 2020. (Photo by Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Sturgeon paradox: Why is the Scottish minister facing the same criticisms as the PM?

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 3: Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at Holyrood on June 3, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

Britain confirms it will not seek Brexit extension with EU

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he has

Why did it all go right? Lessons on the left’s decade out of power

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves as he arrives with his wife Justine Thornton at Labour party headquarters on May 8, 2015 in London, England. After the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday the Conservative party are confirmed as the winners of a closely fought general election which has returned David Cameron as Prime Minister with a slender majority for his party. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

First ministers say it would be ‘extraordinarily reckless’ to reject Brexit extension during pandemic

First ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, have written to the prime minister calling for a Brexit extension; Archant

Poll finds Keir Starmer most popular opposition leader since Tony Blair

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issues a statement outside his home in north London; Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Twitter removes 30,000 accounts promoting state-backed propaganda from China, Russia and Turkey

A giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is carried atop a float at a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Scratch the surface and you’ll find British racism

Martin Rowson on Boris Johnson and the Black Lives Matter protests.

MANDRAKE: Relief for Boris Johnson as Tory takes top job at BBC

BBC headquarters, BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

America’s good cop, bad cop routine has to change

Hackney Stand Up To Racism and Facism (SUTR) organised a demonstration outside Hackney Town Hall on June 3 for Black Lives Matter. Picture: Dean Ryan

What will a Covid winter be like?

A woman wearing a face mask mask in Oxford Street in London.

Virologist explains why coronavirus won’t disappear like SARS did

A member of the public being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility in Edinburgh; Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Labour accuses Priti Patel of ‘gaslighting’ Black Lives Matter protesters

Home secretary Priti Patel has been accused of using her Indian identity to downplay the concerns of racism by MPs; ParliamentLive

Business leader warns a no-deal Brexit after coronavirus like ‘setting alight shed while house on fire’

CBI Director General, Carolyn Fairbairn speaks at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in central London; ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Wife of ex-Putin confidant becomes Tory Party’s biggest ever female donor

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The coronavirus crisis is our last chance to save the world - so let’s commit to each other

People walk past coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Tory peer calls for inquiry after saying coronavirus had been handled ‘badly’

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

How the British right is suffering from virtue-signalling failure

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

‘This is not about statues’: Why Britain is yet again failing to engage meaningfully on race

A Bristol protestor places her dedication on the empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood after it was taken down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Why Europe needs Joe Biden as much as America does

Beware of the online activists spreading false narratives over the politics of the pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference at Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA.

JAMES BALL: Ministers had our goodwill but squandered it

The government are looking for a culture war and for any scapegoat to distract from its own failings.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Why the Lib Dems still matter in the fight to topple Boris Johnson

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson during general election campaigning in 2019. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tory peer criticised for ‘unacceptable’ comments about same-sex marriage

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne; Youtube

James O’Brien says Boris Johnson comments ‘most remarkable thing ever heard in the Commons’

James O'Brien described Boris Johnson's PMQs performance as the most 'remarkable thing' he'd ever heard; LBC

My charity is supporting 18,000 children every day - here’s why schools must re-open now

Children social distancing at school after some primary schools partly reopened. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Customs expert warns Britain’s borders are unprepared for Brexit transition cutoff

Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska giving evidence at a Brexit select committee; ParliamentLive

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of lying over Labour involvement in return to school plan

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com

PMQs: Starmer demands action on ‘haunting’ coronavirus death toll as Johnson says international comparisons must wait

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour presses cabinet minister to explain how a Tory donor was granted a lucrative property deal

Housing minister Robert Jenrick arrives in Downing Street, London. PA photo; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

James O’Brien questions ‘believability’ of PM’s Black Lives Matter message

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson had a 'track record' of using racist language; LBC

Doctors use European law to take government to court over lack of PPE during coronavirus outbreak

Health secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for. (Photograph: Twitter)

Rory Stewart ‘proven right’ as video re-emerges of him claiming PM was making wrong judgements on coronavirus

Former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart said the government was pursuing a strategy of herd immunity back in March; Twitter

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.