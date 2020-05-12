Latest The New European

Labour needs a slogan like Boris Johnson’s ‘get Brexit done’, claims pollster

PUBLISHED: 14:39 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 12 May 2020

Boris Johnson at the launch of his party's general election manifesto in Telford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson at the launch of his party's general election manifesto in Telford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

PA Wire/PA Images

A polling expert has claimed that Keir Starmer needs his own equivalent of Boris Johnson’s ‘get Brexit done’ slogan to set out its vision for Britain.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Professor John Curtice told the Express that during the election it was not the policies that were the problem with the electorate, but issues with the leadership trying to portray a convincing vision for Britain.

He said: “What one can say is one of weaknesses of Labour in 2019 was not that individual policies were unpopular.

“The problem the party had was lots of individual policy but there were no broad vision which was the equivalent of ‘get Brexit done’.

You may also want to watch:

“We all remember ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ - a good clear slogan.

“They need a slogan which tells a story that conveys to people quickly what the party is about.”

Prof Curtice said it was too early to say how the coronavirus would play out with the public’s attitude towards the government, but it has the potential to change attitudes.

He explained: “Among the many uncertainties coronavirus creates is what the public’s attitude is going to be towards the role of government in our society and the need to get the economy back up and how do people think that’s going to be achieved.”

But he said that Labour’s new leader Starmer was already appearing more prime ministerial than his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: “It’s very early days, and Starmer is not terribly well-known, and one of the basic jobs is to get better known, and obviously the circumstances in which he has got the leadership make that difficult, but the indication so far is that is more likely to be regarded as prime ministerial than was Corbyn, which is not bad for a start.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Tory MP claims BBC has ‘big questions to answer’ for airing statement from Keir Starmer

Dehenna Davison gives her maiden speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Statistics watchdog challenges government over coronavirus testing numbers

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tory MP calls government reluctance to follow Asian countries’ coronavirus response ‘systemic failure’

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt during a House of Commons debate on Covid-19

Experts claim earlier coronavirus lockdown could have saved more lives

UK prime minister Boris Johnson (L) and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon (R) have faced mounting criticism of their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; DUNCAN MCGLYNN/AFP via Getty Images

Study shows up to 3% of NHS staff may have the coronavirus without knowing it

NHS workers in PPE take a patient with an unknown condition from an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital; photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Did Neil Ferguson really do wrong in breaking the coronavirus lockdown?

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

Government’s new coronavirus awareness slogan met with a wave of online parodies

One parody of the government's ‘stay alert, control the virus, save lives’ slogan

Boris Johnson gives blunt response over accusations the experts didn’t sign off new messaging

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

RNLI issues warning after Boris Johnson says you can swim in the sea instead of pools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons on COVID-19. Photograph: PA Wire.

Welsh first minister claims his government has ‘got it right’ compared to UK government

Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM, at the launch of the Welsh Labour Party campaign in Cardiff; Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

A public inquiry will not be kind to the media over its coronavirus coverage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The book that led to Priti Patel and Dominic Raab rising to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s ‘stay alert’ messaging could ‘put lives at risk’

Nicola Sturgeon on GMB saying that Boris Johnson's coronavirus messaging was at times 'unclear'; Twitter

Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Boris Johnson’s plans to exit the coronavirus lockdown will be just as muddled as his vision for Brexit

Boris Johnson speaks at a Vote Leave rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in Preston town centre, Lancashire, as part of pro-Brexit campaigning. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Less than a third understand government’s new coronavirus messaging, poll finds

People in a house in Liverpool watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Brextremists plot their revenge on the Lords

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament at Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Star Turns: Donald Sinden - an actor from another time

Jennie Carson and Donald Sinden during filming for An Alligator Named Daisy, 1955. Picture: Getty Images

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

WILL SELF: The impact of the coronavirus on our dreams

London's Imperial War Museum, where Will Self often finds himself during his night-time walks through south London. Picture: Getty Images

Newspaper briefings have caused more people to flout coronavirus lockdown rules, claims Labour

Newspapers report on an easing of lockdown following government briefings. Photograph: Twitter.

Special K: Europe’s auteur from the age of arthouse

Polish film director Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1990. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: New York

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Smash of the Titian: The exhibition five centuries in the making

Titian's 'Venus and Adonis' (1554). Picture: The National Gallery

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night on November 13, 2012 in London, England. Tim Davie has been appointed the acting Director General of the BBC following the resignation of George Entwistle after the broadcasting of an episode of the current affairs programme 'Newsnight' on child abuse allegations which contained errors. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Most Read

Boris Johnson to avoid journalists over lockdown announcement to take pre-recorded questions from public

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to address the nation on lockdown measures

Sir Keir Starmer's statement on new lockdown measures will be aired on BBC One and BBC Radio 4. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Boris Johnson gives blunt response over accusations the experts didn’t sign off new messaging

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.