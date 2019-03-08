Date set for John Humphrys' departure - and it follows a David Cameron interview

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A date has been set for John Humphrys' departure from the Today programme - and it will follow an interview with former prime minister David Cameron.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

David Cameron announces his resignation (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) David Cameron announces his resignation (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Humphrys announced his departure in February after 32 years on the programme but had not announced a date.

But Buzzfeed reports that the Radio 4 presenter will leave the programme on Thursday September 19th following an interview with David Cameron.

The 76-year-old host has been deemed "out-of-touch" on matters including Brexit, with some anti-Brexit campaigners - and even politicians - complaining he has been too cosy with Brexiteers.

It was also reported Dominic Cummings had also questioned the significance of the programme, suggesting ministers should avoid the show.

But co-presenter Justin Webb has dispusted this, accusing critics of "ageism".

Speaking to the Radio Times, Webb said: "There are plenty who don't like him, who think he's gone on too long, who want him 'pensioned off' or 'put out of his misery' or whatever the phrase is they use to suggest that being a man in his 70s on air is somehow an affront.

MORE: Labour MP praised for forcing John Humphrys to concede on Brexit Party and Trump arguments

MORE: John Humphrys - The has-been of the radio world

MORE: 'Dinosaur' John Humphrys criticised over interview on climate change

"Most of these folks would see themselves as impeccable anti-sexists and anti-racists, but ageism is alive and well and apparently deeply acceptable in the anti-John movement."

He added: "John doesn't give a stuff what you think of him."

The BBC has been asked for comment.