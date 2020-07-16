Embattled Europe must take a stand

PUBLISHED: 13:21 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 16 July 2020

John Kampfner

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

The stage is set for the EU to finally develop from a trading bloc into a major global power, says John Kampfner. But will it do so?

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

China has stamped on Hong Kong’s remaining freedoms with a ferocity that is its hallmark. Russia has ‘voted’ to allow Vladimir Putin to stay in power until he’s 83. America is in throes of the pandemic, violence and electoral mayhem.

Europe has never been more alone or more in danger. Shorn of the awkward squad, the Brits, it has a perfect moment to establish itself, once and for all, as a major power and a major voice in the world. Will it do it?

First the good news: since July 1, the European Union is being run by two German women. The choice of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission was not to everyone’s taste.

The former defence minister struggled to assert her authority and to give the bloc coherence at the start of the coronavirus crisis

Panicky member governments took decisions on their own, often putting themselves at odds with each other. It took a couple of months for borders to reopen and for coordination to kick in.

The economic stimulus packages agreed so far are impressive and demonstrate a greater coming together of the wealthy north and spendthrift south (to borrow the caricatures) than happened during the debt crisis of a decade ago.

None of that would have been possible without Angela Merkel. Germany was instrumental in devising the EU’s rescue package to the tune of 540 billion euros. And, together with France, it proposed a recovery fund worth half a trillion euros financed by EU-issued debt, making a leap towards shared liability (though stopping short of issuing ‘coronabonds’ favoured by some member states). There have been no more graffiti of Merkel with a Hitler moustache on Greek buildings.

Now, with Germany taking over the rotating presidency of the EU, it holds all the cards. How will it play them? Is it able to lead?

Since Donald Trump took the helm, the world has lost its lodestar. The process was beginning to happen many years before. The America of John F Kennedy, of Hollywood, ideals, glamour and power may have been a Cold War myth but it was a persuasive one.

Now television screens around the world depict a country racked with racial strife, inequality, crumbling infrastructure and a president who has become the antithesis of everything the country was supposed to represent.

Can Europe fill that gap? Perhaps that is the wrong question. The politics of imitation, to use the phrase coined by the political scientist Ivan Krastev, are over. But it can still set an example. To do that it needs to represent more than the sum total of its parts; it cannot continue to define itself only in economic terms, as the world’s largest trading bloc. Values count – and that is there where it is least convincing.

The recent explosion of populist-nationalist governments, from Poland to Hungary to (until recently) Italy, aided and abetted by Russia and China – and Trump – undermined Europe from within its heart.

You may also want to watch:

Merkel, ever the diplomat, suggested in a recent interview that the resistance to liberal democracy was the result of historical traumas. “In our euphoria we failed to fully realise what long-term traces dictatorships had left in the 40 years since the Second World War. After National Socialism and the Second World War, many countries in eastern Europe went straight into a second period of dictatorship,” she said, with more than one eye on her compatriots from the former GDR.

“The countries of the eastern bloc had only a few years to develop their own national identities. So only later did they undergo processes that had long been part of normal life in western countries.”

Her argument papers over contemporary weaknesses. Europe has still to resolve the dilemma it has ducked for decades. Does it see anti-democratic forces such as Russia and China as trading opportunities to be kept sweet or as adversaries? Of course, the question is not as binary as that. Trade took place, quite often successfully, during the Cold War. But everyone knew which side Europe (then western Europe) was on.

Last week, Brexiting UK set an intriguing challenge when Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, announced sanctions on 49 people and organisations behind the most “notorious” human rights abuses of recent years. Most of the individuals were Russians implicated in the death of the lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in 2009 and Saudis involved in the gruesome killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Raab said the move sent a “clear message” that action was being taken against the “thugs of despots and henchmen of dictators” as well as stopping those trying to launder their “blood-drenched ill-gotten gains”.

Behind the colourful rhetoric lie many inconsistencies. Where were the Chinese on the list? Is that country deemed too powerful, too economically essential, to tackle? The UK government is clearly confining itself to the low-hanging fruit, the perpetrators of crimes rather than the politicians and leaders who ordered them.

But even if the glass is only half, or a quarter, full it is a start. Germany will use its turn at the helm to launch the first-ever common threat analysis for the EU, as well as brokering a deal allowing non-member countries (for that particularly read Britain) access to defence cooperation projects. Finding common ground among the 27 over Russia and China is a high bar in itself.

That task is made inordinately harder by Trump’s belligerent approach towards Germany. He loathes Merkel and makes no secret of it. He explained his recent announcement of US troop withdrawals by calling the Germans “delinquent” – a curious choice of adjective with which to describe the otherwise legitimate American complaint that Germany has failed to honour its promise to spend 2% of GDP on defence.

If Trump loses in the November election and chaos before, during and after polling is averted (big ifs), how much will the old order return? Not as much as one might hope, said Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas. “Everyone who thinks everything in the trans-Atlantic partnership will be as it once was with a Democratic president underestimates the structural changes.”

Good relations remained highly important “and we are working to ensure they have a future,” he added. “But with the way they are now, they are no longer fulfilling the demands both sides have of them.”

A Biden presidency would most likely re-join the Paris climate agreement and call off the threats against the World Health Organisation. It might well seek to learn from Europe’s stronger line towards big tech and privacy. It might even borrow some of its economic instruments, such as job protection schemes at times of crisis.

It would work much more closely with Europe and other countries in tackling future emergencies. But it would be no easier a negotiator on trade and would demand more from Europe in terms of defence spending and in standing up to China and Russia.

Trump’s feud with China has taken some of the heat off Europe. In early June, the high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, said the EU did not regard China as a military threat. Nor did the bloc say much of consequence about China’s hideous new security law in Hong Kong.

Faced with adversaries from all directions, an embattled Europe has not had to choose which side it is on. The time is fast approaching, however, when it will. That will be an uncomfortable moment, but an unavoidable one – if it is ever to be taken seriously as more than a trading station.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

Michael Gove dismisses survey showing increased support for Scottish independence as ‘just another poll’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove answering questions in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Erodgan’s folly over the conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Cabinet minister Michael Gove in Whitehall. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Barefaced Brexiteers are masking for trouble

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Conservatives must act after one year of Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with newly-elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Embattled Europe must take a stand

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

Lord Nolan with the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Photo: Neil Munns/PA

ANDREW ADONIS: Why Keir Starmer should focus on the Midlands

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looking for common ground in the battle over ‘cancel culture’

People hold up images of Harvey Weinstein, President Trump and Louis CK during the Women's March in New York City in 2018. Photo: Andrew Holbrooke/Getty Images

Michael Gove confirms government considering five sites for Brexit lorry parks

Hilary Benn challenges Michael Gove on Brexit lorry parks. Photograph: Parliament TV.

No-deal Brexit set to hit ‘Red Wall’ areas hardest as experts warn of ‘triple whammy’ facing voters

Manufacturers have warned factories in the north of England, Midlands, and Wales could close as a result of Brexit. Photo of a factory in Sunderland. Photo: PA.

MANDRAKE: Dominic Grieve lifts the lid on why the Russia report still hasn’t been released

Dominic Grieve talks onstage at a 'Let Us Be Heard' rally as Pro-remain supporters gather in Westminster (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Rory Stewart pokes holes through Rishi Sunak’s face mask photo on Twitter

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Downing Street unable to clarify PM’s claim about government test and trace system

Boris Johnson wears a mask as he poses for a Twitter picture. Photograph: Twitter.

BBC axes Andrew Neil show as part of cuts to news and politics programming

Andrew Neil appears on the BBC during the general election. Photograph: BBC.

Why Keir Starmer should be preparing Labour for August 13th

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Campaigners welcome Boris Johnson’s commitment to independent inquiry over handling of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses PM of putting ‘rhetoric’ ahead of the people

Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons; PA

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.