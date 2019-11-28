Latest The New European

JOHN KAMPFNER: Is Nato tanking?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 November 2019

Leopard 2 main battle tanks of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, take part in the NATO Noble Jump military exercises during a live fire demonstration on June 12, 2019 in Zagan, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Leopard 2 main battle tanks of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, take part in the NATO Noble Jump military exercises during a live fire demonstration on June 12, 2019 in Zagan, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

2019 Getty Images

The alliance's big guns descend on the UK with its very future at stake, JOHN KAMPFNER reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

How many times have diplomats sounded the death knell of Nato? How many times have the French and Germans fallen out over European security? The answer to both is "many". Yet something has changed, for the worse.

On the eve of the alliance's 70th anniversary summit in London next week, it is not alarmist to wonder whether the West can hold it together, particularly if two of its most important leaders are happy to trash it in public.

On taking office, Donald Trump declared the military bloc "obsolete", claiming it had done little to confront terrorism. He later changed his mind and has been playing catch-up since.

He was considered an outlier, until earlier this month, out of the blue, Emmanuel Macron described Nato as "brain dead". In so doing, the French President had out-trumped Trump.

Macron's rhetorical flourish infuriated his partners, particularly the Germans, with whom he has had a scratchy relationship. The ever-doughty Angela Merkel called his remarks "drastic", which by her standards is as angry as she gets in public.

She laid bare her disdain at a dinner to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that was, not accidentally, reported by the German media.

She is said to have told her French guest: "I understand your desire for disruptive politics but I'm tired of picking up the pieces."

At a time when it is challenged by increasingly assertive potential foes, the alliance is doing a spectacularly successful job of undermining itself from within. Next week 29 heads of state and government will be invited to a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Her Maj has shown herself adept at smoothing ruffled diplomatic feathers, and her charms will be required. Most of the action will take place in the bizarre confines of the Grove in Hertfordshire, a country hotel more commonly associated with WAG weekends and weddings.

Perhaps that is a fitting location for Boris Johnson to capitalise on fortuitous timing - the middle of the general election campaign - to try to display his untapped skills as a statesman.

If he is returned as prime minister and proceeds with Brexit by January 31, he will need to show that Britain, no matter how diminished in Europe, is still taken seriously in Nato and other multilateral institutions such as the UN. This will be an important occasion for him.

The event will be chaired by Nato's redoubtable secretary general, former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg. Its key agenda items, prepared by foreign ministers at a meeting last week, are a tougher new policy on China and an agreement to give greater priority to military-technical work in space.

More immediately, Stoltenberg is likely to count the meeting as a success simply if it avoids a bust-up. But more is needed if the alliance wishes to go beyond surviving, to transform itself into a group that is cohesive and strategic. That will not be easy. The personality clashes reflect deep-rooted tensions.

You may also want to watch:

The list of problems is long. These include: America's trade war with China, the climate emergency, China's growing military might, Russian hybrid warfare to destabilise European democracy, its specific military threat to the Baltic states and the collapsed nuclear deal with Iran.

It was Trump's recent decision to remove US forces from northern Syria, giving Turkey the green light to attack the Kurds, that most starkly highlighted the weakness of the alliance. He told nobody in Washington or abroad of his impetuous decision. In one fell swoop, he abandoned a key ally, undermined future promises of American support and gave Vladimir Putin a further foothold in a region where in the past few years the Russians have outsmarted the West.

It was Trump's behaviour that prompted Macron to say what he said. France has over the years hardly been Nato's most supportive member, going AWOL from its military structure for more than four decades.

Successive French presidents have advocated a Europe-only defence structure as an alternative to American power, an idea that has struggled to get off the ground beyond symbolic joint battalions.

Macron's intervention may have incensed several of his partners, but it has also galvanised them. At the heart of the malaise is long-standing American frustration at the failure of member states to cough up for their own defence.

This long pre-dates Trump. Indeed, the much-missed Barack Obama did not conceal his annoyance at European pusillanimity. The issue dominated the last Nato heads' meeting in Brussels in July 2018, when Trump pushed European allies to meet the target of 2% of GDP spending on defence that they had agreed to at a summit in Cardiff in 2014. This was a rare occasion when Trump had right on his side.

While a number of countries remain laggards, the key culprit is Germany. Merkel, whose relations with Trump are particularly sour, has increased defence spending from around 1% to 1.5% of GDP. In real terms, that is a significant uplift. But in terms of the target she has only slightly narrowed the gap.

In foreign and security policy, Merkel's political caution has sustained her in 14 years of office; but at home and abroad it is beginning to exasperate.

Earlier this month, her defence minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, gave a little-noticed speech that reflected some of Macron's sentiments. She said what few Germans feel emboldened to say: Her country's stability at the heart of a peaceful, prosperous Europe "cannot be had for free". In other words, Germany cannot ride on America's coat tails.

Such is the sensitivity of the debate, politicians of all parties have long concluded that sounding tough on military matters is a certain vote loser. The intervention of Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU's party chairwoman and the likely candidates to succeed Merkel as chancellor, is telling. Some of her rivals for the leadership are making similar noises. Whether they turn that eventually into policy would depend on coalition arithmetic.

Stung by Macron's criticism, Nato is likely to respond in the way large institutions know best. Stoltenberg is said to be in favour of an idea put forward by Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, to set up an expert panel. This group would not report, however, until this time next year, when the result of the US election is known. A wise decision or a case of kicking the problem into the long Belgian grass?

Nato's founding principle is now the cause of its greatest vulnerability. Article 5 of the Washington Treaty of April 1949 says that an attack on one is an attack on all. Can the alliance any more be trusted to come to the defence of one of its members? Trump's penchant for authoritarians such as Putin and his unpredictability on issues from Syria to Iran has shown other leaders that the US can no longer be trusted as the sole guarantor of a continent's defence.

Having surmounted the Cold War, the collapse of communism, al-Qaeda and IS, Korea, Vietnam, the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq and countless financial crashes, Nato has never looked shakier.

Many of its present troubles are self-inflicted. Will a hotel near Watford Junction be most remembered for being the location where an alliance which has held the West together since the Second World War will be declared brain dead?

Unlikely. Too many nations have too much invested. But it is a long way from recovery.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

JOHN KAMPFNER: Is Nato tanking?

Leopard 2 main battle tanks of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, take part in the NATO Noble Jump military exercises during a live fire demonstration on June 12, 2019 in Zagan, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Farage becomes the butt of his own joke with Corbyn trolling attempt

Nigel Farage walked right into his own joke when he tweeted this picture with a scathing comment. Picture: Nigel Farage

Impressionist lampoons Tory PR advising Boris Johnson and Michael Gove

Impressionist Josh Berry has skewered the CCHQ PR team with an impression of an over-entitled young media adviser. Pictures: Josh Berry

Channel 4 replaces PM with melting ice sculpture containing Tory logo during climate debate

Channel 4's climate change debate. Photograph: Channel 4.

Femi Oluwole reveals he nearly backed Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC.

Stage review: Touching the void

Touching The Void by David Greig, directed by Tom Morris. Bristol Old Vic Theatre. Photograph: Geraint Lewis.

Will Self: Europe's long debt to Congo

King Leopold II. Photograph: Wikimedia.

Jo Swinson holds back tears in revealing interview about her father

Jo Swinson smiled and held back tears as she explained how her late father's memory drives her on in the Liberal Democrat general election race. Picture: ITV Tonight

The defiant Dutch writer who faced her fate with dignity

Etty Hillesum: Picture: Wikipedia

What's behind Britain's most common surnames?

Photo of Paul SIMONON and Joe STRUMMER and CLASH; Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon (jumping) performing live onstage in small venue, showing crowds (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Tory minister given list of his leaders breaking promises before asking how voters can trust his party

Chris Philp is interviewed by Eddie Mair. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Classic Finnish: what makes the Nordic nation rock?

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Photo of HANOI ROCKS (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

The Life of Riley... Is Bridget Britain's greatest living artist?

26th July 1979: British painter and leading figure in the Op Art movement Bridget Riley standing in front of one her works in her studio. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Tory candidate will still appear on ballot paper despite spelling name wrong

Jack Gebhard is running for the Conservatives in Wansbeck. Photograph: Conservatives.

The Clash: Revolution rockers

MONTEREY, CA - 1979: Joe Strummer, of the British punk rock band

MITCH BENN: Please forgive me breaking my Christmas embargo

Christmas carol concert on the quayside always goes down well each year at St Katharine's. Picture: Lucy Young

Martin Kemp says he fears for kids growing up in the current political climate

Martin Kemp on the Jeremy Vine on 5 show. Photograph: Channel 5.

David Bowie: The final bow

Singer David Bowie at the premiere of 'Live and Let Die', Odeon Leicester Square, London. Photograph: PA.

Tories fail to show up for climate hustings in numerous seats nationwide

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster. Numerous Tory candidates have turned down offers to attend climate change-themed hustings. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The wooden wonder that makes me worry even more for my country

Financial Park. Picture: Submitted

MANDRAKE: Theresa May's keeps her funding secrets

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre on April 27, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. The Prime Minister is campaigning in the seat of Leeds East which has a 12,000 Labour majority before the General Election in June. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Romney's revenge: Trump is now relying on the rival he once snubbed

OGDEN, UT - FEBRUARY 16: Candidate for senate Mitt Romney tours Gibson's Green Acres Dairy on February 16, 2018 in Ogden, Utah. Mr. Romney is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah, currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement after the current term expires. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

GAVIN ESLER: We must reclaim the People's Vote campaign

A protester holds a placard of Boris Johnson with the words

Tory pressured to step down over 'disgusting, racist remark' towards Sikh election challenger

There have been calls for Tory candidate for Ludlow to step down over a racist comment towards a Sikh Labour candidate. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Why anti-Semitism means it's not 'the Brexit election' for everyone

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Politics approaches meltdown as parties skirt round the existential threat facing us all

Martin Rowson illustrates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

ANDREW ADONIS: How I learned to love hung parliaments

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

The peculiar leafleting antics of IDS... and what it says about Tory tactics

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith canvassing on behalf of Vote Leave on May 28, 2016 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

IFS suggests Lib Dems only party with 'economically credible' manifesto

Neither Labour's nor the Tories' spending plans are credible, said the IFS. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire/PA Images

#BorisTheCoward trends as prime minister chickens out of climate debate

Boris Johnson visits flood hit Derbyshire. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

TOM BRAKE: Why Corbyn must come clean over Brexit stance

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: How Johnson has given us Britain's first post-truth election

Boris Johnson in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STEVE RICHARDS: Corbyn's gamble gives Remain its best hope

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the Labour Party race and faith manifesto at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, north London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Nigel Farage 'concerned' about 'extreme cult' in Labour

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets locals in Barnsley. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Leave-voting union leader says Tory Brexit puts UK in Trump's hands

Ken Capstick talking to Jon Trickett. Picture: Jon Trickett

Newspaper says it will stop printing Lib Dem stories if it does not pull leaflet

The Basingstoke Gazette have criticised the Lib Dems for this leaflet called the Mid Hampshire Gazette. Photograph: Newsquest.

Boris Johnson apologises for 'hurt and offence' caused by Islamophobia in Tory party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scotland will pay 'heavy price' for Tories' Brexit obsession, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP general election manifesto launch. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Record-breaking numbers apply to register to vote ahead of deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Former Tory speechwriter says he cannot support 'racist, Islamophobic' Boris Johnson

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he “could not back Boris Johnson” because he has “played with Islamophobic tropes” and “expressed racist language” in his writing. Photos: BBC

Most Read

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

BBC ‘unable to fix a date’ with Boris Johnson for Andrew Neil interview

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Nicky Morgan laughed at as presenters slam 50,000 more nurses Tory manifesto ‘deceit’

Nicky Morgan was grilled over her government's claim to provide the NHS with 50,000 more nurses after it emerged the figure includes19,000 nurses already employed. Photo: ITV

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘while he hides’

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

Police force campaigner to remove ‘bollocks to Brexit’ sticker from car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.