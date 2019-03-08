Video

Major on Johnson: 'I cannot support someone who misled the country'

Sir John Major has attacked Brexiteers in his latest Brexi intervention Photo: PA / Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images

Sir John Major has given his support for Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest.

The former prime minister told the BBC that he could not support Boris Johnson for his role in the EU referendum campaign.

"I think it's fairly evident from my views that I cannot vote for someone that was part of the Brexit campaign that misled the country. So I shall offer my vote to Jeremy Hunt."

He added: "We need a serious leader for serious times.

"I do find that many of the things that have been said by Boris Johnson and by many others to be in conflict with reality as I understand it."

William Hague has also given his backing to Jeremy Hunt, warning that "do and then die" could be the outcome of his Brexit plans.

He said: "Boris has demonstrated his strong convictions by saying "do or die" and refusing to rule out the proroguing of parliament.

"But in doing so, however much I wish him well if he is elected, he has lost my vote, because "do and then die" could very easily be the outcome."

He continued: "Whoever wins will benefit from much improved national finances, although I would advise more caution over raiding them in the campaign.

"Both men have great merits. But asked to weigh who might make the better prime minister, and have the best chance of avoiding calamity over Brexit, I come to a clear conclusion. I will mark my ballot for Jeremy Hunt."