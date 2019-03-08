John Major says he would seek judicial review if Boris Johnson tries to prorogue parliament
PUBLISHED: 08:25 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 10 July 2019
Sir John Major has said that he would seek a judicial review of any attempt to stop parliament having a say over a no-deal Brexit.
The former prime minister said that there was "no conceivable justification" for Boris Johnson to attempt to "bypass parliament" to force through a no-deal Brexit.
Speaking on Radio 4 Today's programme he said: "The prime minister will be bypassing parliament. That is simply unacceptable."
More soon...
