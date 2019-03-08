Breaking

John Major says he would seek judicial review if Boris Johnson tries to prorogue parliament

Sir John Major has attacked Brexiteers in his latest Brexi intervention Photo: PA / Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images

Sir John Major has said that he would seek a judicial review of any attempt to stop parliament having a say over a no-deal Brexit.

The former prime minister said that there was "no conceivable justification" for Boris Johnson to attempt to "bypass parliament" to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking on Radio 4 Today's programme he said: "The prime minister will be bypassing parliament. That is simply unacceptable."

