'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO. Archant

An American television host has given a full and frank analysis of Britain's new prime minister - and it does not make for happy viewing.

HBO's Last Week Tonight presenter and English comedian John Oliver said that the UK was "completely f*cked" as soon as the "bumbling Brit" turned up at 10 Downing Street.

Using news reports and clips of Boris Johnson - including those remarks he made about painting models of buses - to perfectly illustrate his point, he went on to tell Americans just how terrible the new prime minister is.

"He presents his own lack of of preparation so charmingly that you actually doubt he is unprepared - but he is.

"Can you imagine Trump having that level of self-reflection?"

While Trump is facing allegations of racism in America, but he said calling Johnson the "Britain Trump" is "not exactly wrong nor exactly right."

He continued: "Johnson is actually a lot more complex than Trump" before explaining to viewers that "once you realise what he's doing it makes you question everything you previously found charming about him".

In a damning indictment of Johnson he branded him a "liar" before listing his failures in his past jobs and some of the "bullshit" remarks he had made.

He told viewers: "He's made repeated references to some immigrants as people who want to 'leech off the state', he said the people of Congo had 'watermelon smiles', he's called gay men 'tank-topped bumboys'."

He went on to talk about his comments made about Muslims, telling viewers: "That is an appalling comment that leaves a truly disgusting taste in your mouth."

And as he turned his attention to Brexit, he told Americans the promises and remarks made about the UK's departure from the European Union were "alarming".

"His lack of attention to detail for a process that has the potential to impact millions of people is really alarming and there is no reason for much hope here, because all of the skills that have helped Johnson to become prime minister will not paper over all the deficits that are going to make him terrible at that job."