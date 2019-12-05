Video

'They've lost a customer': Backlash after knitwear company makes 'get Brexit done' scarf

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a banner with the words 'Get Brexit Done' during a visit to the John Smedley Mill. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

There has been an online backlash after Boris Johnson visited an upmarket knitwear company and received a scarf emblazoned with 'get Brexit done'.

Boris Johnson apparently made this 'Get Brexit Done' scarf at the John Smedley factory today (the oldest continuous textile factory in the world) pic.twitter.com/MSvILxcJkt — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) December 5, 2019

The prime minister was visiting John Smedley's factory in Derbyshire as part of general election campaigning and has proudly unfurled a scarf with both the slogan and the company name on it.

Having been greeted outside the textile mill by protesters, the prime minister answered questions from company staff as well as receiving the scarf.

The image of the scarf has sparked an online furore from customers of the brand.

Twitter user @MonkeyPicks said: "Won't be buying @JohnSmedley for a long time. And believe me, I've tons of their stuff. Tory Brexit Enablers."

Another Twitter user Harry McNally called it the company's "Ratner moment", recalling the time jewellery magnate Gerald Ratner torpedoed his brand thanks to an ill-thought-out public statement.

Twitter user 'Misanthrope' said: "Oh dear. Spent a small fortune over the years @JohnSmedley, not a penny more from me after inviting the sociopath to visit and your staff gleefully laughing at his inane jokes."

"Get Smedley Gone," said Twitter user 'Ed'.

Another Twitter user, Mark Kerrison, said: "I imagine that charity shops will be seeing a large influx of @JohnSmedley knitwear after they gifted Boris Johnson a Get Brexit Done scarf at a press conference. Certainly mine will. A lifetime's worth."

@JohnSmedley Logic says c52% (the country now wants to Remain) of your customers are Remain. Big mistake. Huge.#BoycottJohnSmedley pic.twitter.com/fa7kPXFKNA — choux2eu Esq. #FBPE #VoteTactically #GTTO (@choux2eu) December 5, 2019

In a surprise coincidence, musician Stormzy - an outspoken critic of the prime minister and a Labour supporter - has also been seen sporting a John Smedley jumper, in a picture the company retweeted just two days ago.

It is unknown whether the company presented it to him or if he asked for it, but the Sun's deputy political editor Matt Dathan said that the prime minister made it himself at the factory.

In response to a query about the online backlash, a spokesperson for John Smedley said: "This is the first time that a British prime minister has visited the company in 250 year history.

"We appreciate the government taking an interest in British manufacturing in this way.

John Smedley company just presented Boris Johnson with a Get Brexit Done scarf. Won't be buying @JohnSmedley for a long time. And believe me, I've tons of their stuff. Tory Brexit Enablers. — Monkey (@MonkeyPicks) December 5, 2019

"The visit does not symbolise an alliance to any political party."

The spokesperson would not be drawn on whether or not it would produce a "bollocks to Brexit" scarf at the request of a Remainer politician.

Last time I use them(gutted). More to the point how can any business think Brexit be a good idea for them. — King_Truman (@gavin_arthur) December 5, 2019

That's a lot of people never buying @JohnSmedley again.

. https://t.co/zdZDuVKksH — Sarah Goldstein (@SarahGo01362068) December 5, 2019

#Stormzy looking dapper in our Marcus pullover on the @JRossShow on Saturday night where he discussed everything from his iconic Glastonbury performance to rejecting a collaboration with Jay-Z. @Stormz pic.twitter.com/vxgHoj1Fog — John Smedley (@JohnSmedley) December 3, 2019