Johnson criticised for masturbatory insult to Jeremy Corbyn

In his first keynote speech of the election campaign, Boris Johnson is expected to accuse the leader of the opposition of political "onanism", an antiquated word for masturbation. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minister has been accused of using off-colour language and descending to "crude insults" after using a lewd and arcane term in an attack on Jeremy Corbyn.

The Conservative Party released extracts of the speech ahead of the PM's address which also showed Johnson will complain about the 'groundhoggery' which is tainting Brexit debate.

The speech reads: "We can honour the wishes of the people, or else we can waste more time, at the cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU - an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism."

Speaking to the Independent, a Labour source said: "We're not bothered by Johnson's obscure, crude insults because we've got our eyes on the prize - real change for the many not the few."

The lewd Johnson comment is not be the first time the PM has talked about onanism, or masturbation, in political life. Johnson previously claimed police money spent investigating historic child abuse was "spaffed up the wall".

Jon Ashworth, the shadow health and social care secretary, said the comments were "pathetic".

"Don't think my mum would be impressed with that," he told Kay Burley on Sky News' Breakfast show.

One response to the comments online asked: "Why is Boris Johnson always talking about 'spaffing' and wanking? Is it cos he's got an elective dysfunction?"