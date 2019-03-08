Latest The New European

MARY HONEYWELL: Johnson's plan to force UK's expulsion

PUBLISHED: 11:53 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 12 September 2019

Boris Johnson ahead of the 2017 general election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson ahead of the 2017 general election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

2017 Getty Images

Number 10's boorish antics seem designed to push the EU into taking the decisive step, says MARY HONEYBALL.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As Britain's epic struggle continues, its maverick and increasingly dangerous prime minister threatens to disobey the law preventing a no-deal Brexit. He is in a bind and desperately needs to find a way out.

But leaving the EU is not just a British concern. The side being left, the EU, has its own views on the matter, its own agenda and its own negotiating strategy. Having failed at home, Boris Johnson now has the EU in his sights.

Throughout the Brexit shenanigans, before the 2016 referendum, before David Cameron's disastrous attempt in early 2016 to get concessions from Brussels and even before Cameron took the Conservatives out of the centre-right European People's Party in the European parliament, Britain has taken a one-sided Little England view of what has been going on.

The EU has hardly featured in the bulk of the media coverage and online conversations. As a result there is still a serious lack of understanding about Europe across the UK as a whole.

This UK-centric view may now be coming home to roost. Having worked there as a journalist, Johnson understands Brussels well. He is now poised to do his very worst.

We are approaching crunch point. The House of Commons can do all it likes to force the prime minister to request an extension to Article 50. Only the EU can agree to it.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings are only too aware that after two previous extensions, the EU is becoming ever more concerned about events in the UK.

The chancer and the controller are perhaps now sensing their opportunity, encouraged by Jean-Yves Le Drian, the increasingly exasperated French foreign minister who has made it clear the EU is running out of patience with Britain.

Even the normally pro-UK head of the European parliament Brexit Steering Group, Guy Verhofstadt, is becoming  less forgiving. The EU's Council of Ministers will surely understand what Johnson is up to. They will see his feeble attempts to open the Withdrawal Agreement and begin new negotiations for what they are - unreasonable demands which can never be met.

The idea that the Irish backstop can be scrapped and agrifood dealt with on a common basis across the island of Ireland is obviously not tenable.

Neither is seeking to remove all references to a level playing field from the Withdrawal Agreement, meaning that Britain would no longer be aligned with EU standards. And Brussels will never agree to rewrite the defence pledges. (The current political declaration contains a commitment to "close cooperation in [European] Union-led crisis management missions and operations, both civilian and military".)

Johnson's demands would undermine the single market and drive a coach and horses through sensitive defence agreements among the EU 27.

Johnson's has pandered to the right-wing elements in his own party and Farage's Brexit Party. A new agreement with the EU on the Johnson-Farage terms is simply not possible. And neither is there evidence that the threat of no-deal would have changed the collective mind of the EU. Johnson's bluster was and is no more than noise, but it could be noise with a purpose.

Having failed to bully the British parliament, Johnson is now trying to bully the EU into expelling Britain. This is Johnson and Cummings' cunning plan. Johnson would achieve his aim of getting Britain out and be able to lay the blame at the door of the EU. Sadly, this is not a fantastical as it sounds.

It is, fortunately for the United Kingdom, extremely unlikely that the EU will give into Johnson's deceitful and destructive behaviour.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Judges accused of bias by pro-Brexit newspapers and cabinet ministers after prorogation ruling

Daily Mail coverage of the 'unlawful' ruling from three Scottish judges. Photograph: Jonathon Read.

McDonnell doesn't rule out being on a different side to Corbyn in People's Vote campaign

John McDonnell speaking to Sky News' All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky.

Can you find the anti-Brexit message said to be hidden in this cryptic crossword?

An anti-Brexit message has been hidden in this crossword, say readers. Picture: Archant

MARY HONEYWELL: Johnson's plan to force UK's expulsion

Boris Johnson ahead of the 2017 general election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Rees-Mogg's diet explains Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Brexit has left me uncomfortably numb

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter trolls Boris Johnson's 'People's PMQs' call for questions

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

EU 'tearing their hair out' over Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions strike back

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

BARONESS ALTMANN: My party's no deal disaster

Brexit protesters in Westminster, London, as MPs are taking part in an emergency debate over a new law to block a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

STAGE REVIEW: Hansard

Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan as Diana in Hansard at the National Theatre. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

MICHAEL WHITE: The harmful developments ripping apart British politics

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

As chances of a Lib Dem/Labour coalition rise, Swinson is pledging to 'keep Corbyn out'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: PA/Sky.

Government refuses to publish private communications over prorogation plans

Dominic Grieve in the Commons. Picture: Parliament TV.

ANDREW ADONIS: All hail Bercow the brilliant

John Bercow thanked his wife and children in an emotional speech announcing his departure as speaker of the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV

Will Self: How free trade and globalisation lead to innovation... and lemonade

INNOVATION: Codd-necked Ramune bottles. Photo: Contributed

Roman Polanski provides the controversy at a topical Venice film festival

Jean Dujardin as Georges Picquart in J'Accuse. Photos: Contributed

Tory MP asks Polish government to block Article 50 deadline extension

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Gibraltar looks into chartering plane for food supply in case of no-deal 'situation of siege'

MEPs meeting Gibraltar minister Joseph Garcia to discuss no-deal Brexit plans. Picture: supplied by Liberal Democrats

The making of a classic - The Third Man at 70

The Third Man is often considered

Did Bercow send a not-so-hidden signal to Gove after announcing his retirement?

Was Bercow's middle finger a deliberate signal to Michael Gove? Picture: Parliament TV

MPs table motion to demand every piece of communication made about prorogation plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Piers Morgan claims nobody has changed their mind on Brexit... but he has

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over Brexit. Photograph: Good Morning Britain/ITV.

'Ghost' of Margaret Thatcher to speak on no-deal Brexit in upcoming event

Margaret Thatcher's ghost has been channelled to get her views on Brexit, claims a cult-like organisation. Picture: PA Wire / PA images

Criminal bar association warns of 'mob rule' if government breaks the law

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Far-right protesters heckle Jewish speaker at pro-EU rally

Flora Hutchings from Best for Britain was heckled by far-right counter-protesters as she spoke of her Jewish ancestry at a pro-European rally. Picture: Best for Britain

James Ball: How to beat the Tories at the next general election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photograph with members of his Shadow Cabinet on The Quays in Salford. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)

The extraordinary life and untimely death of the opera-singing Grand Prix champion

Giusepp Camari, June 8, 1892 - September 10, 1933, was a world famous opera singer and racing driver.

The city that gave us flamenco... and the macerena

Dancers and musicians performing the Flamenco, a form of Spanish folk music and dance, during a dinner show in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Chronic under-funding of safeguards threatens public health and environment rules that protect us

At risk: The Lake District.

Locating the UK's language barriers

A field in Norfolk.

Macedonia: The nation still trying to make a name for itself

People wave flags and hold a banner with the lettering 'NATO get out from Macedonia, our identity is not for sale' in front of the parliament building in Skopje on June 13, 2018 during a protest against the new name of the country. - Greeks and Macedonians expressed scepticism on June 13 over a proposed compromise deal to end a nearly three-decade name row between their countries which has blocked Skopje's bid to join the EU and NATO. The leaders of the neighbouring countries hailed a

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

BONNIE GREER: Why no black presidential candidate could run a Bernie Sanders-style campaign

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The left's best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Photographer claims the Tories stole his 'chicken suit' image for Corbyn jibe

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

We now have the perfect opportunity to reach out to Brexiteers who believe in democracy

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Most Read

Government won’t be releasing Yellowhammer documents as it’ll ‘concern people’, says minister

Andrea Leadsom appears on BBC Breakfast. Photograph: BBC.

Piers Morgan tells Brexiteers not to ‘bother voting again’

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

‘Dominic Grieve can f**k off’ - Government dismisses request for communications over prorogation plans

Dominic Grieve. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Did Bercow send a not-so-hidden signal to Gove after announcing his retirement?

Was Bercow's middle finger a deliberate signal to Michael Gove? Picture: Parliament TV

‘Not a good start Boris’ - US TV host mocks Johnson’s disastrous week

John Oliver discusses Boris Johnson on HBO's Last Week Tonight. Photograph: HBO.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy