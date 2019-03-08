Court rejects government's call to end case on upholding the Benn Act

The highest court in Scotland has rejected the government's efforts to end a case scrutinising whether it is fully complying with the Benn Act.

The government had attempted to challenge the case, which looks at how closely Boris Johnson is following the requirements of the Act which forced him to seek an extension to Article 50 on Saturday.

Johnson's response, which was to send an unsigned letter followed by another disavowing it, is being examined in an ongoing case brought by campaigner Jolyon Maugham.

An amendment to the Benn Act passed on Saturday requiring the prime minister's EU withdrawal agreement to be passed by all stages of scrutiny before the act is considered satisfied.

But as the Benn Act's deadline for making an extension request was Saturday, Johnson was forced to approach the EU.

He complied by sending an unsigned photocopy of the letter mandated by the Benn Act, and followed it with another letter saying that he did not believe an extension would be good for the UK.

Judges are now considering if his actions have put him in contempt of court.

Johnson had previously submitted a statement confirming that he would comply with the law.

Maugham earlier said that his case was not meant to "punish" the prime minister, but "to secure that a man with a mandate from 160,000 recognises the supremacy of laws enacted by a parliament with a mandate from 46 million, however inconvenient they are to him".

After the finding, Maugham said on Twitter: "I am delighted with the Court's decision. It is a pity to have to say it, but this is not a prime minister who can be trusted to comply with the law.

"And because he cannot be trusted he must be supervised."

