Video

Former Labour home secretary rips into 'cult' of Momentum

Alan Johnson laid into Jon Lansman's Momentum after Labour's historic loss. Picture: ITV ITV

A former Labour home secretary has offered bitter recriminations to Momentum, saying Jeremy Corbyn "couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag".

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Alan Johnson has delivered invective that may well echo during the "period of reflection" that Corbyn has said he will have before he stands down as Labour leader.

The encounter has been dubbed the "telly moment of the night" for the coverage of a disastrous general election for Corbynism,

MORE: Jeremy Corbyn stands down as Labour leader: full speech

During a stunning attack, made live on ITV's general election coverage, Johnson addressed Momentum founder Jon Lansman next to him in the studio, calling the movement a "cult".

The MP, who served in numerous cabinet positions during the Blair and Brown years, said: "I'm afraid the working classes have always been a disappointment to Jon and his cult.

"Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep ... everyone knew he couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag."

"Now John's developed this Momentum group, this party within a party, aiming to keep the purity, the culture of betrayal goes on."

"I want them out of the party. I want Momentum gone," he said, adding "Go back to your student politics.

"People like John and his pals will never admit this. But they have messed up completely.

"And it's our communities that are going to pay for that. I feel really angry about this, that we persevered with Corbyn."

Lansman said nothing during the furious tirade.