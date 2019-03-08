Video

Presenter criticised for pointing out 'a lot of older people have died' since EU referendum

Jon Snow with Alison McGovern and Stephen Kinnock. Photograph: Channel 4. Archant

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has been criticised for suggesting that there should be a second referendum because of the number of deaths since 2016.

Snow was interviewing Labour MPs Stephen Kinnock and Alison McGovern posed the point that a lot of younger people are now on the electoral roll, and many older people had died since the 2016 referendum.

He argued that it was a case for holding a second referendum to find out what the public really thinks now.

He said: "It's a tasteless question but the truth is that a lot of people have died since the last referendum, we don't know how they voted, but a good number of people voted Leave and a good number of young people are on the register and who want to vote to stay."

But McGovern, a People's Vote supporter, argued it was not an appropriate argument for a second referendum.

She said: "It is a tasteless question, if you don't mind me agreeing, and actually a lot of older people voted to Remain as well.

"I think it's a bit of a stereotype, and what matters to people is what they know about Brexit now, not what they knew in 2017."

Snow's comments infuriated Brexiteers on social media.

Justine Carroll wrote: "Jon Snow is interviewing two LP MPs about Brexit. The woman is for remain, Stephen Kinnock saying we must get a deal and leave. Jon Snow has argued that it was too close in 2016 and a lot of old leavers have died! OMG how the hell does he get away with that?"

"No spring chicken yourself Jon," wrote @petuniasforever.

Another tweeted: "Awkward! Jon Snow a bit too crass on Brexiteer voters having died off, Alison McGovern had to put him straight. Remainers have died too she said."

Earlier this year Jon Snow was subject to an OFCOM investigation after he pointed out the number of "white people" at the pro-Brexit rally on March 29th.

The television watchdog concluded the remark did not breach broadcasting rules.