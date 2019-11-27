Video

Leave-voting union leader says Tory Brexit puts UK in Trump's hands

Ken Capstick talking to Jon Trickett. Picture: Jon Trickett Jon Trickett

A former leader of the miners' struggle has spoken out on how Brexit has turned sour for him, saying it puts the UK "into the arms of Donald Trump".

Ken Capstick, former vice president of the Yorkshire National Union of Miners has said in a candid interview that his criticisms of the EU led him to vote for Brexit - but "not this Brexit".

Labour candidate Jon Trickett was speaking in Capstick in Hemsworth where 68% of people voted Leave, and where Trickett hopes to defend his seat from the Tories and the Brexit Party.

Trickett was the first Labour shadow cabinet member to come out in favour of a Labour Brexit deal if his party wins power.

Capstick told him: "I remember thinking we want to be out of Europe and into the world."

He continued: "I'll tell you what frightens me, Jon. It's not that. It's out of Europe and into the arms of Donald Trump.

"That, I did not vote for. And I can't see how anyone could vote for this Brexit that we now have - and I am the Brexiteer."

He continued, saying he had objected to the treatment of the people in countries like Greece, Spain and Cyprus at the hands of the European Union.

But then, he said, even with those faults "you have to look at where it takes us".

"And it takes us into a Brexit I never voted for. And I'm sure most people in Hemsworth, they may have voted for Brexit, but have a look at what Brexit you're going to get.

"Your National Health Service is going to be gone. Donald Trump can't wait to get his hands on our National Health Service. Please, please, I'm begging you: do not let that happen."

Hemsworth has been held by Labour since 1918. In 2017, Trickett was returned with a majority of just over 10,000, and has always enjoyed a strong lead over the Tories.