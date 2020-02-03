Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boycotting Downing Street Brexit briefing

Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Reporters have boycotted a briefing on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans after Downing Street ordered senior journalists from some of the UK's major news organisations to leave.

Selected journalists were invited to Number 10 for a briefing from officials but correspondents from organisations who were not on Downing Street's hand-picked list also tried to get in.

According to those present, when political correspondents arrived inside Number 10, they were asked their names and told to stand on opposite sides of the entrance hall - either side of a rug.

The Independent's political editor Andy Woodcock said Number 10's director of communications Lee Cain then invited those on one side to enter and told those on the other to leave.

When his actions were questioned he told reporters: "We are welcome to brief whoever we want whenever we want."

The journalists excluded included outlets viewed as left-wing or critical of the government but the briefing was due to involve senior civil servants - who are politically impartial.

In protest at the treatment of colleagues from rival organisations, all the journalists present chose to walk out rather than receive the briefing.

The Guardian's deputy political editor Rowena Mason said that among those who refused the briefing and walked out were the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, ITV's Robert Peston and journalists from the Daily Mail, Telegraph, the Sun, Financial Times and Guardian.

The Daily Mirror's political editor Pippa Crerar said: "I felt deeply uncomfortable being left to stand on one side of the room while colleagues' names were read out one-by-one and they joined the group who were deemed 'acceptable' by No 10. Sinister and sad."

A Number 10 source said the prime minister's Europe adviser David Frost was due to speak to "senior, specialist members of the lobby" - a so-called "inner lobby".

The source added: "We reserve the right to brief journalists which we choose whenever we wish to, and that is not something abnormal."

They said around eight or nine organisations from "across the political spectrum" were invited to the briefing, including the BBC, Sky, Guardian, ITV, The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Times. They insisted left-leaning publications had been invited in the past, so it was "nonsense" to suggest any were excluded on political grounds.

"No one is banned - people are invited for an additional briefing, so that sort of language in itself is wrong."