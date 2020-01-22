Video

Brexiteer urges EU not to 'punish British fish for their Brexit stance'

Boris Johnson (left) kisses a wild salmon as he is shown around Billingsgate Fish Market in London with porter Greg Essex. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A Brexiteer politician has raised concerns that fishes could become 'bargaining chips' in post-Brexit talks - and claimed they could be punished for their stance.

June Mummery issued a video about the fishing industry. Photograph: Twitter. June Mummery issued a video about the fishing industry. Photograph: Twitter.

After a tweet from Brexit Party MEP June Mummery went viral for expressing concerns about the transition period - which will leave the UK following EU rules but without any influence - the politician has issued a new video doubling down on her fears.

The Brexiteer used the video on Twitter to vow to keep fighting for the fishing industry after MEPs leave the European Parliament on January 31st, something her boss failed to do when Nigel Farage attended just one meeting out of 42 in the three years sat on the fisheries committee.

She explained: "Yesterday I wrote a tweet expressing my concern that under Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement the British fishing industry will have to endure an 11 month period where the EU has total, unchecked control of British waters.

"In those 11 months, the EU could allow for even more electro-pulse fishing, continue to allow super trawlers to pillage our seas, cut UK fishing quotas and do more damage to our biodiversity and ecology.

Fish do not take a Brexit stance the last time I checked @brexitparty_uk — David Coburn (@Coburn4Brexit) January 22, 2020

"As a litmus test of a true Brexit, the fishing industry should never have become a bargaining chip and should have always been a separate issue and I'm sure that many people will be applauded at the thought of the EU controlling our fisheries even for a small time."

As her statement continued she explained that it was of "paramount importance" that "Britain's fishes are not punished for their Brexit stance".

"Yet, with less than two weeks to go, I find it concerning that we are still waiting for oversight arrangements to be made."

Her latest video statement caused some amusement - even with her own colleagues in the Brexit Party.

"Fish do not take a Brexit stance the last time I checked," tweeted David Coburn, a former MEP in Nigel Farage's group.

"Wasn't aware fish haddock a vote," joked another.

"Bit of an insult to the UK fish population to assume that it would be supporting Brexit," Johann Pezold wrote.

"June... if you speak to the fish you could ask them to swim closer to the UK," said Albert Declan.

"It's the will of the people. Massive mandate. Just tell the fish they will have more control and snazzy new blue passports," tweeted Toby Wells.

"It's ok give those fishes blue passports," responded Victoria Strain. "Also check with the fish if they truly voted for Brexit and leave first".

"I'm calling for another referendum to give fish the final say", mused Eoin Kinsella.

Stephanie McVicker simply wrote: "Be careful what you fish for!"

Yesterday a Brexit Party spokesperson hit back at Remainers that joked about Mummery's concerns.

"Those misrepresent the tweet are either ignorant of the WA [Withdrawal Agreement] or are wilfully misunderstanding her words for their own anti-Brexit and anti-democratic ends," they said.