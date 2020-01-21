A Brexit Party MEP just complained that leaving the EU leaves UK with no representation

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery. Photograph: Stuart Anderson/Archant. Archant

The penny has finally dropped for a Brexit Party MEP days before the UK is due to depart from the European Union.

June Mummery, one of Nigel Farage's group of politicians, tweeted to announce she had attended the penultimate session of the European parliament's fisheries committee to include British MEPs.

Posting a photograph she pondered something many of us Remainers have been wondering for a number of years.

"The big question now is, who will be here to hold these people to account while they still control Britain's waters, but the UK has no representation?"

Mummery didn't have any answers to the question she posed - but she received more than 7,000 responses from those aghast by what she had just asked.

We now go live to Brexit Party HQ pic.twitter.com/UNRQ1wEgrX — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) January 20, 2020

"Erm..." simply replied Seb Dance, a Labour MEP.

"You really should have thought of that before," said James Brown.

"Brexit Party MEP complains about Brexit stripping UK of influence in EU," wrote another.

"THIS IS LITERALLY WHAT YOU VOTED FOR" complained Emma Kennedy.

"If only somebody hadn't lied and said there was no accountability, maybe people would have voted differently," noted the SNP MP Peter Grant.

"This is why voting to leave the EU was a really bad idea," responded Dr Beyer. "I hope you see that now. It's just sad that your realisation has come too late."

"Who held them to account before Brexit?" asked June Turnbull. "Nigel Farage only attended one meeting of the Fisheries Committee out of 42."

Liam Holman posted: "This really has to be one of the most pathetic, unintentional realisations I have ever seen."

Former Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman also joined in criticising his former colleague. "Brexit Party MEPs need to make their minds up," he said. "One minute Boris Johnson's deal is the 2nd worst in history & BRINO only. The next, they want to celebrate Brexit with a party on 31/1."

Mummery is not the only politician to have an epiphany moment, Nadine Dorries made a similar comment about the transition period.