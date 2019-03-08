Kate Hoey could stand for Brexit Party after saying she wants to remain an MP

Kate Hoey and Nigel Farage show their support for the 'Leave' campaign ahead of the EU referendum. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) 2016 Getty Images

Labour Brexiteer MP Kate Hoey has said she could remain in the House of Commons if the UK has not left the EU by the time the next election takes place.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In July the long-standing MP said she was resigning as an MP and would not seek re-election as a Labour candidate when the next election is called.

But she now had a changed her mind, telling talkRADIO she "didn't want to leave parliament until we're out of the EU".

Instead she could stand as a candidate for anything but the Labour Party, fuelling speculation she could run as a Brexit Party candidate.

"Certainly I wouldn't be standing as a Labour candidate but I would consider something else perhaps," she said.

Hoey said she was angry that Jeremy Corbyn had "rolled over" on the matter of Brexit.

She said: "The Conservative Party particularly know that they're going to need support from the Brexit Party if they're going to win enough to get a majority in the next parliament.

"Labour of course is going to find it very hard up in the north and the midlands where people are just so angry at the way a leader of our party who was a strong believer in leaving the EU has just been rolled over."