Brexiteer Hoey: It's 'common sense' to prorogue parliament
PUBLISHED: 10:49 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 29 August 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Brexiteer Labour MP has defended plans from a Tory prime minister to prorogue parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline date.
The Tooting member of parliament said that the world was "going bananas" over the measure "as if it's the greatest crisis ever".
She trotted out the government line by suggesting that it was doing so to implemented their plans for the country rather than solely Brexit.
She said: "I've no doubt Brexit is an important reason for this but it's not the only reason - there's a whole domestic agenda which needs looking at."
And she added: "I really don't see this as a constitutional crisis - it's just common sense really."
Critics have accused the prime minister of "chipping our democracy away" while speaker John Bercow called it a "constitutional outrage".
But Hoey snapped: "It's important to remind people that parliament voted not to sit from September 12 to October 9 anyway.
"It's also important to note that those who are claiming there is exactly the same members of parliament who have used every unconstitutional way they can think of to try and block Brexit over the last three years."
