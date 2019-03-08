Video

Kate Hoey says she won't be voting Labour in the general election

Kate Hoey appears on BBC News. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Former Labour Leaver MP Kate Hoey has said she will not be voting for Labour at the next general election - but would not reveal specifically who she is planning to back.

The Brexiteer was answering questions on BBC News as an outgoing MP when she was asked by presenter Huw Edwards how she was planning to vote at the next election.

Hoey had said that she did not agree with Labour's proposals over Brexit, and that as a party it was trying to avoid answering questions on the matter during the campaign.

The former Vauxhall MP went as far as suggesting Andrew Marr had been involved with a stitch-up when shadow chancellor John McDonnell appeared on the programme and did not get asked about Brexit.

She said: "It was very interesting on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, John McDonnell didn't get asked a single question on Brexit, I think that must have been some kind of fix before he went on."

Edwards went on to inform the Brexiteer: "I doubt if it was a fix Kate, I doubt if it was a fix."

"Clearly people do feel very angry out there, many of them feel either angry their vote hasn't been listened to, but I think the saddest for me was when doing that referendum campaign was all those people who never voted before. This is the first time my vote counts I'm going out, and I just think so many of those people - particular in Labour heartlands - will just say we're not interested anymore".

When pressed how she would vote in the next election, she said: "I don't have the chance to vote Labour in Ireland, I'll be voting in Northern Ireland, and that's another disgrace from the Labour Party they don't allow people to stand there so I won't be voting Labour".

Pressed if she would if she was in London, she continued: "Oh I'm not in London so the question doesn't come up."

Asked again if she was excluding Northern Ireland, how she would vote, she simply said: "I'm going to be voting for a party that believes in the union."

Some social media users believed it meant she would be backing the DUP instead.

Hoey previously said she could stand again as a candidate for a different party - fuelling rumours she could stand for the Brexit Party.