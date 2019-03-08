Kate Hoey has finally revealed who she is voting for

MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey. Picture: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images 2008 Getty Images

Former Labour MP and hardline eurosceptic Kate Hoey has announced who she will be voting for in the general election.

The longtime former MP for Vauxhall, who is casting her vote in Northern Ireland, said she was voting for the DUP but would have voted either for the Brexit Party or the Conservatives if she were voting in London.

She told LBC: "I'm actually going to be voting in Northern Ireland and unfortunately the Labour Party is so anti-democratic in Northern Ireland that they allow people to join but they don't put up candidates.

"So I'll be voting for a pro-Union candidate in Northern Ireland."

Hoey confirmed it will be a DUP candidate.

"I'm pro-Union. I would not dream of voting for Sinn Fein, I wouldn't dream of voting for the SDLP [social Democratic and Labour MP," she said, adding that the Alliance Party is in cahoots with both.

Asked if she would have voted for the Brexit Party or Conservative Party if she were voting in London, she said: "Yes I would", adding that "the country comes before party politics in this election".

Hoey said the Labour Party's policies on the EU are "so confusing, so wrong".

