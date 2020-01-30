Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter after network accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse

Katie Hopkins. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Katie Hopkins has been suspended from Twitter after it was accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse on the social media network.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The anti-hate group Centre for Countering Digital Hate met with Twitter this week to discuss the far-right activist's account.

Twitter's policy states that users must "not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease".

"We prohibit content that makes violent threats against an identifiable target. Violent threats are declarative statements of intent to inflict injuries that would result in serious and lasting bodily harm, where an individual could die or be significantly injured, eg: 'I will kill you'," its hateful conduct policy continues.

"We prohibit content that wishes, hopes, promotes, or expresses a desire for death, serious and lasting bodily harm, or serious disease against an entire protected category and/or individuals who may be members of that category."

The social media network said her account had been temporarily locked for violated the hateful-conduct policy.

The only tweet remaining on her account suggests she had been inciting racial hatred towards grime artist Stormzy.

"If Katie Hopkins' latest tweets on Stormzy don't constitute incitement to racial hatred I really don't know what does. She is a criminal. @Twitter needs to act," it says.

Hopkins has more than a million followers, and has even been retweeted by US president Donald Trump.

In her biography she described herself as the "biggest b**** in Britain" and said she was like an angry version of Ellen de Generes.

As the news emerged of her suspension, campaigners welcomed the decision.

CCDH's chief executive, Imran Ahmed, said: "We are pleased that preliminary action appears to have been taken by Twitter against the identity-based hate actor, Katie Hopkins following productive discussions with Twitter's UK office.

"There is a long road ahead before social media is made safe for dialogue, information exchange and the formation and maintenance of relationships.

"The fact parents are so hesitant and fearful of allowing children on to social media platforms shows how toxic many of these environments have become.

"We believe social media can empower the world to be even better, but handing megaphones to hate actors is irresponsible and dangerous."

Riley Rachel, who also met with representatives, said she was "pleased to see that action appears to have been taken" - but said the network needed to go further.

She said she wanted to Hopkins' account removed permanently, as well as George Galloway's account.

A spokesperson for Twitter said: "Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us - abuse and harassment have no place on the service. We take enforcement action against any account that is violative of our rules - which includes violations of our hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy.