Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe
PUBLISHED: 09:41 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 06 May 2020
HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR
Boris Johnson will finally return to the House of Commons for scrutiny over his coronavirus response he faces Sir Keir Starmer for the first time during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
It will be the first time Johnson has taken questions in parliament since returning to Downing Street after his admission to hospital with Covid-19, and comes a day after the UK’s official death toll became the highest in Europe.
Johnson has not taken questions in the Commons since March 25 before parliament broke early for Easter as MPs struggled to keep their distance in the Palace of Westminster.
He returned to Downing Street last week after recovering from Covid-19, but foreign secretary Dominic Raab deputised for him in PMQs as Johnson welcomed the birth of his new son.
The Labour leader is expected to question Johnson on the government’s response to the crisis and also pressure him to set out a detailed plan on easing the lockdown.
Though more than 32,000 have died in the UK during the pandemic, the rate has been slowing and the PM is expected to unveil his “roadmap” of future steps later this week.
Sir Keir, who took over as Labour leader last month, has called for Johnson to form a “national consensus” on easing restrictions while protecting public health.
