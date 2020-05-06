Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Boris Johnson will finally return to the House of Commons for scrutiny over his coronavirus response he faces Sir Keir Starmer for the first time during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

It will be the first time Johnson has taken questions in parliament since returning to Downing Street after his admission to hospital with Covid-19, and comes a day after the UK’s official death toll became the highest in Europe.

Johnson has not taken questions in the Commons since March 25 before parliament broke early for Easter as MPs struggled to keep their distance in the Palace of Westminster.

You may also want to watch:

He returned to Downing Street last week after recovering from Covid-19, but foreign secretary Dominic Raab deputised for him in PMQs as Johnson welcomed the birth of his new son.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The Labour leader is expected to question Johnson on the government’s response to the crisis and also pressure him to set out a detailed plan on easing the lockdown.

Though more than 32,000 have died in the UK during the pandemic, the rate has been slowing and the PM is expected to unveil his “roadmap” of future steps later this week.

Sir Keir, who took over as Labour leader last month, has called for Johnson to form a “national consensus” on easing restrictions while protecting public health.