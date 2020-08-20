A-Level fiasco leads to fall in Tory support as Keir Starmer and Labour given a boost
PUBLISHED: 08:57 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 20 August 2020
The latest Tory u-turn has led to a slump in support for the governing party as its lead over Labour is slashed to just two points.
The latest YouGov polling for the Times has found the Tory lead dropped from nine points last week to just two.
The Conservatives are now on 40% of support compared to Labour’s 38%. This is a drop from 44% for the Tories compared to Labour’s 35%.
The same polling found the Lib Dems are on 6% of the vote (up one point) with the Greens also on 6% (up one point).
The Brexit Party also benefited from one point, giving them 4% of support.
Labour’s Keir Starmer has also won more support following the government’s latest crisis. It is the first time the Labour leader has reached levels above Boris Johnson that it outside the margin of error.
Starmer is on 35% of support for the best candidate for prime minister compared to 31% who support Johnson.
But 31% still cannot decide between the two leaders.
