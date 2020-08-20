A-Level fiasco leads to fall in Tory support as Keir Starmer and Labour given a boost

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

The latest Tory u-turn has led to a slump in support for the governing party as its lead over Labour is slashed to just two points.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The latest YouGov polling for the Times has found the Tory lead dropped from nine points last week to just two.

The Conservatives are now on 40% of support compared to Labour’s 38%. This is a drop from 44% for the Tories compared to Labour’s 35%.

You may also want to watch:

The same polling found the Lib Dems are on 6% of the vote (up one point) with the Greens also on 6% (up one point).

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The Brexit Party also benefited from one point, giving them 4% of support.

Labour’s Keir Starmer has also won more support following the government’s latest crisis. It is the first time the Labour leader has reached levels above Boris Johnson that it outside the margin of error.

Starmer is on 35% of support for the best candidate for prime minister compared to 31% who support Johnson.

But 31% still cannot decide between the two leaders.