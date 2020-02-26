Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer to become next Labour leader

(left to right) Sadiq Khan with Keir Starmer. Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The mayor of London has given Keir Starmer a boost in the Labour leadership race by backing him to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Khan said the frontrunner in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn is the "best person to unite our party" and put Labour in government.

The Labour mayor, who was MP for Tooting before entering City Hall, is one of the party's most powerful elected politicians.

Announcing his endorsement on Twitter, he said: "I will be voting for Keir Starmer to be the next Labour leader. I've known Keir for decades.

"He's the best person to unite our party, take the fight to the Tories and put Labour in government. £AnotherFutureIsPossible."

Sir Keir, the shadow Brexit secretary, said he was "honoured" to have received Khan's backing.

"Sadiq is demonstrating that Labour in power can change lives. I look forward to campaigning alongside him to keep London Labour."

The winner is set to be named on April 4 before taking up the roles immediately.