Keir Starmer challenges Dominic Raab over coronavirus response at his first PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Keir Starmer has led on accusations of the government’s slow response to the coronavirus at his first Prime Minister’s Questions.

Labour’s new leader and foreign secretary Raab - deputising for Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister continued his recovery from Covid-19 - faced each other in a sparsely attended House of Commons as the majority of MPs participated remotely.

Sir Keir questioned the government’s progress towards its target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month and claimed that opportunities to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) from British firms had been missed.

He said: “There is a pattern emerging here. We were slow into lockdown, slow on testing, slow on protective equipment and now slow to take up these offers from British firms.”

Raab hid behind the scientific advisers in defending the government’s response.

He said that if Sir Keir “thinks he knows better than they do, with the benefit of hindsight, then that’s his decision”.

Raab said 8,000 British businesses had responded to a call for assistance on PPE and they had all received a response, with some 3,000 followed up where it was “sensible” if they had equipment with the required specification and volume.

He said it was an “incredibly difficult and competitive international environment” to source PPE from overseas.

On testing, the latest figures showed that less than half of the available capacity was being used and fewer than 20,000 tests had been carried out in a 24-hour period.

Sir Keir questioned how the government would ramp that up to 100,000 tests a day in just eight days’ time - particularly as some care workers and NHS staff could only be tested if they could drive to a site.

Ministers have repeatedly insisted the target will be met and Raab said “those tests will be crucial not just in terms of controlling the virus but allowing the country to move to the next phase”.

He said mobile labs were now being used, with the Army also helping to get tests to where they were needed.