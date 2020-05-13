Video

PMQs: Boris Johnson pushed to publish scientific advice that supports easing of lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer pushes PM Johnson to release SAGE lockdown advice during House of Commons questioning. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Boris Johnson has been pressed during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) to publish the scientific advice that led to his decisions surrounding the easing of lockdown.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Taking to the despatch box, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the prime minister to release Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) advice to the public.

“The prime minister is asking the country to support decisions that affect millions of lives. These are not easy decisions, I recognise that,” Sir Keir said.

“[But] after the confusion of the last few days, gaining pubic confidence in them is crucial. Crucial. The prime minister says his decisions were driven by ‘the science, the data, and public health’.

“So, to give the public confidence in the decision, can the prime minister commit to publishing the scientific advice that the decisions were based on.”

Johnson answered saying that all SAGE advice would be published in “due course” before telling the house that experts had been involved in every step of the government’s response to the virus.

Touching on how the public will view the data, Johnson said: “I think that actually when they look at what we’re advocating as they way forward, the stepped process we have set out, I think people will see exactly what we’re trying to do.”

“The common sense of the British people got us through that first phase of this disease. I am absolutely confident it will get us through the second phase as well.”