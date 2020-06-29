Video

Keir Starmer defends decision to sack Rebecca Long-Bailey

Keir Starmer appears on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Labour leader Keir Starmer has defended his decision to sack Rebecca Long-Bailey from his shadow cabinet.

Long-Bailey lost her post as shadow education secretary after sharing an online article by actress Maxine Peake containing an allegedly anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

She refused to take down a tweet with the link to an interview with Peake where she claimed police linked to the death of George Floyd in the US had learned their tactics from the Israeli secret services.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain the leader of the opposition said he believed most people in the Labour Party supported his decision.

Asked whether he was accusing Rebecca Long-Bailey of anti-Semitism, after she was sacked for sharing an article that contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, Sir Keir Starmer said: “No I’m not.”

He said: “It’s pretty obvious to me that the casual link between something goes wrong in the world and you point the finger either at the Jews or Israel, it’s the casualness of it that is very obvious and offensive.

“I actually think within the party as the dust settles on this most people in the party recognise the decision made last Thursday is the right decision.”

Yesterday Ed Miliband has denied a leadership purge against the Labour left, as he backed the sacking of Rebecca Long-Bailey over an anti-Semitism row.

The shadow business secretary said Sir Keir Starmer is “not about purges” but is trying to stop Labour being “mired” in issues which are a “stain” on the party.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “The problem is that, over the centuries, when calamitous things have happened, Jews have been blamed and that’s why there was an anti-Semitism issue in relation to this, and that’s why I believe Keir took the right decision.”

He went on: “I heard something in your paper review about how Keir wants to purge these people; he’s not about purges, I know the guy.

“He’s a principled guy, he’s a guy with integrity, he wants to change this country and he wants to change this country by unifying the Labour Party but also not having the Labour Party mired in issues which, frankly, provide a stain on us.”

Told it was not zero-tolerance to remove Long-Bailey from her post but leave others in the party who say they “stand in solidarity” with her, Miliband said Sir Keir is not going to “expel everybody in the Labour Party who says this”.

Miliband said Labour MPs on the left should help fight the Conservatives, replying “No, of course it isn’t” when asked if a wider purge is to take place.

Following Long-Bailey’s dismissal, Peake acknowledged that her comments in an interview with the Independent had been “inaccurate”.

Long-Bailey, however, insisted it was not “racist or anti-Semitic” to draw attention to concerns about police tactics.