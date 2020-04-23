Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Keir Starmer wants a probe into a leaked Labour anti-Semitism dossier to be concluded in a ‘matter of months’ in a bid to rebuild the party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The NEC will convene on Thursday to set the timescale and frame of reference for the investigation into the leaking of the 860-page report that reignited divisions as the new leader tries to unite the party.

The document found “no evidence” of anti-Semitism being handled differently from other complaints and that “factional opposition” towards Jeremy Corbyn hindered efforts to tackle the crisis.

Sir Keir’s spokesman said: “The NEC is meeting tomorrow and at that meeting they will agree the terms of reference for the inquiry.

“Keir has made it clear that he wants it to be a swift investigation.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Pressed on how quick, the spokesman replied “a matter of months” and said it was for the NEC to determine.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s his objective as part of rebuilding the Labour Party and improving trust. There will be more clarity tomorrow,” the spokesman said.

Labour insisted it takes data protection “extremely seriously” after suggestions that legal action could be taken against the party by people named in the report.

Officials are working with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over the leak and insisted it takes its responsibility on data protection “extremely seriously”.

“We’re continuing to work closely with the ICO and taking an extensive number of steps to safeguard both the data and welfare of staff and members,” a spokeswoman added.

Allies of Corbyn, who resigned as leader after Labour’s historic general election defeat, said the document showed that elements of the party undermined his leadership.

Sir Keir received a report into all the outstanding allegations of anti-Semitism in the party after meeting Jewish leaders, his spokesman said.

In contrast to Corbyn receiving unprecedented criticism from Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis during the 2019 election, Sir Keir has won praise for committing to root out the problem.