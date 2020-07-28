More people have joined Labour under Keir Starmer than have left

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

More people have joined the Labour Party under Keir Starmer than left because of Jeremy Corbyn’s departure, members on Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Despite claims from the Labour left that the new leader is attempting to purge them from the party, the number of members has increased compared to a year before.

Jeremy Corbyn had been credited with growing the membership numbers, with the previous high reported at 564,000 in December 2017.

But Corbyn’s failure to tackle anti-Semtism and bitter Brexit divisions were blamed for a drop in numbers to under 480,000 shortly after the European elections.

You may also want to watch:

Now membership has risen to 570,000, Labour NEC members have confirmed, with figures at the highest since individual national membership was recorded in the 1980s.

Gurinder Singh Josan tweeted that “many more have joined the party than left”.

He also confirmed that the proportion of Black Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) membership is also “rising rather than falling” after Starmer’s pledge to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.

“Twitter will make you believe that we’re leaving in droves lol,” noted one member in the comments.

Luke John Davies tweeted: “This is particularly welcome news. Glad to see scare stories from the hard left that BAME members are leaving are unfounded and that in fact our BAME membership is rising.”