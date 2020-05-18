Video

James O’Brien mocks Mail on Sunday story about Keir Starmer buying a donkey field for his mum

James O'Brien appears on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

Radio broadcaster James O’Brien has mocked the Mail on Sunday for its story on Keir Starmer buying his mother a field to house rescue donkeys.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The Daily Mail’s sister newspaper tried to use the fact that Starmer had purchased the land - which could be worth up to £10 million - as “double standards” from a politician who champions his working class background.

But O’Brien tore the story apart with a tongue-in-cheek analysis of the newspaper article, which he said was “almost like Watergate”.

“Now that we know Keir Starmer bought a field behind his parents house so his late mother could look after rescue donkeys, that’s it for Labour for the next generation, isn’t it?

“I don’t know if you saw the Mail on Sunday yesterday, they really pulled down the pants of the Labour leader.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“It turns out that in 1996, Keir Starmer, who was then a successful lawyer, bought a field behind his parent’s house - for his mum who was a nurse and his dad who was a toolmaker - so practically the Earl of Sandwich.

“He brought a field behind his parent’s house, in which his mum used to care for rescue donkeys. And after she became unable to walk due to a disability, she was able still to keep an eye on the donkeys by looking out of her window.

“It’s that kind of hypocrisy and despicable double standards that means the Labour Party are unfit to govern for at least another 20 years!

“Great work, great work from the Mail on Sunday that. It was almost like Watergate but with donkeys.”