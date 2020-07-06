Video

Keir Starmer in subtle swipe at Dominic Cummings with choice of beer

Labour leader Keir Starmer holding a can of 'Barnard Castle Eye Test' beer during a visit to the Brewdog Pub; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has taken a subtle swipe at Dominic Cummings by appearing with a new drink that ridicules the senior advisor on his lock-down breaking trip to Barnard Castle.

Sir Keir appeared in a photo sporting a can of ‘Barnard Castle Eye Test’ IPA by Brew Dog - a London based brewer - while touring around the facility.

The beer is named after Cummings’ lockdown-breaking trip to Barnard Castle from his family home in Durham to test out his eyesight.

Sir Keir toured the factory alongside shadow business minister Lucy Powell to understand how their reopening over the weekend had gone.

Any profits from sales of the drink go towards funding free sanitiser for the NHS and health care charities.

Following the visit, Starmer tweeted: “BrewDog might have had their first weekend back serving customers but they never stopped working.

“They’ve helped in the national effort against coronavirus by making free hand sanitiser.”

The brewer has distributed more than 50,000 bottles.

The photograph comes after the Labour leader mocked Stanley Johnson and Cummings during a live interview on LBC radio.