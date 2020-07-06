Keir Starmer in subtle swipe at Dominic Cummings with choice of beer
PUBLISHED: 15:45 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 06 July 2020
Sir Keir Starmer has taken a subtle swipe at Dominic Cummings by appearing with a new drink that ridicules the senior advisor on his lock-down breaking trip to Barnard Castle.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Sir Keir appeared in a photo sporting a can of ‘Barnard Castle Eye Test’ IPA by Brew Dog - a London based brewer - while touring around the facility.
The beer is named after Cummings’ lockdown-breaking trip to Barnard Castle from his family home in Durham to test out his eyesight.
Sir Keir toured the factory alongside shadow business minister Lucy Powell to understand how their reopening over the weekend had gone.
Any profits from sales of the drink go towards funding free sanitiser for the NHS and health care charities.
Following the visit, Starmer tweeted: “BrewDog might have had their first weekend back serving customers but they never stopped working.
“They’ve helped in the national effort against coronavirus by making free hand sanitiser.”
The brewer has distributed more than 50,000 bottles.
The photograph comes after the Labour leader mocked Stanley Johnson and Cummings during a live interview on LBC radio.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter